Manahawkin, N.J. - November 8, 2024 - As year-end insurance deductibles are met and plans are made for a healthy start to the new year, many people choose to have elective health procedures such as bariatric surgery around this time. If considering this type of weight loss surgery, what should you keep in mind? Jonathan Reich, MD, FACS, chair, Department of Surgery, and bariatric surgeon at the Center for Weight Loss at Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center, a bariatric surgery Center of Excellence in Manahawkin, New Jersey, shares some tips.

Planning - elective surgery for weight loss is not a ‘one and done’ approach. It’s a process that requires commitment leading up to the procedure and for the rest of your life. Bariatric surgeries include gastric bypass, which shapes the stomach into a smaller pouch bypassing part of the small intestine so that your body absorbs fewer calories and lap-band surgery, which constricts the upper part of the stomach, making it smaller so that you’ll feel more full quickly. More common is the creation of a gastric sleeve, which involves the removal of 70 percent of the stomach, reducing the amount of food you consume. These procedures are minimally invasive - done laparoscopically or robotically with very small incisions to minimize blood loss and scarring and to promote a quicker recovery time.

Leading up to the surgery, your health care team will ask you to undergo nutritional counseling to prepare. As with any type of surgery, there are risks involved that your doctor will discuss with you. You need to have a body mass index number of 35 or higher which is approximately 70 lbs over an ideal body weight range. Post-procedure, you need to commit to maintaining a healthy diet that will align with your body’s new tolerance for food. Also, your insurance company may have requirements that your bariatric surgeon’s office will discuss with you. For instance, at the Center for Weight Loss at Southern Ocean Medical Center, our team assists patients in determining coverage for such procedures prior to any decision making.This includes asking about any necessary referrals or prior authorizations in addition to coverage of related expenses such as bloodwork and other testing.

Alternatives - If you’re not a candidate for bariatric surgery or know the aftermath will be challenging for you, know that there are other tools and support to consider to help you meet your weight loss goal and/or address complications of obesity. At our Center for Weight Loss, experts can work with you on nutritional guidance and meal plans in addition to medication management – providing FDA-approved weight loss medications to suppress appetite, boost metabolism, or reduce fat absorption, while monitoring outcomes. Eligible candidates for this type of support will have a BMI of 27 or higher and/or have medical conditions like diabetes or high blood pressure that can be addressed through improved weight management.

Commitment - If you’re committed to making long-term lifestyle changes for the goal of achieving a healthy weight, that’s an important first step. But don’t do it alone. Find a specialized team to create an individualized weight-loss plan for you and help you navigate the journey. By doing so, you’ll have a chance of developing sustainable and healthy eating habits.

The Center for Weight Loss at Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center is designated a Center of Excellence by Optum and accredited as a center for quality care by the American College of Surgeons Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program.

