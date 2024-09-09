Newswise — As high school football and other fall sports kick off, health experts are warning parents and coaches to know about the dangers of playing sports and injuries that can occur.

Just recently, two high school players from Alabama died while playing football. One player passed out at practice due to the heat and another player suffered a brain injury during the school’s season opener.

According to the National Safety Council, sports injuries among kids have risen over the past three years.

Mary Barron is an associate professor of exercise and nutrition sciences at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health and is a certified athletic trainer. She can discuss the dangers of playing sports, heat-related symptoms to look for and the importance of being prepared if a major injury or medical emergency occurs.

If you would like to schedule an interview with Mary Barron, please contact Katelyn Deckelbaum, [email protected].

-GW-



