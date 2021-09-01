Rutgers’ Deepa Kumar, an expert in Islamophobia, is available to discuss anti-Muslim racism and empire building; myths about Islam widely accepted in the United States; how Islamophobia affects foreign policy and facilitates political repression.

“In the 20 years since 9/11,” she writes in her forthcoming book Islamophobia and the Politics of Empire: Twenty Years after 9/11, “Islamophobia has functioned in the United States both as a set of coercive policies and as a body of ideas that take various forms: liberal, conservative and rightwing. This particular form of bigotry continues to have horrific consequences not only for people in Muslim-majority countries who become the targets of an endless war on terror but for Muslims and those who ‘look Muslim’ in the West as well.”

Kumar, a professor of media studies at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, is internationally recognized as a leading scholar of Islamophobia. She is working on another book, tentatively titled “Terrorcraft: Empire, Race and Security,” about the political and cultural production of the terrorist threat in the era of neoliberalism.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
9/11 Anniversary Race and Ethnicity Religion Terrorism/Homeland Security
KEYWORDS
Islamophobia 9/11 Attacks 9/11 Terrorist Attacks Prejudice Racism Anti-Muslim Bias anti-Muslim
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY