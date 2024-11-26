Newswise — Entre Ríos, Argentina, November 26, 2024 – The newly established Islas y Canales Verdes del Río Uruguay Natural Park represents a key milestone in global conservation, aligning with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework and its '30x30' target to protect at least 30% of the planet by 2030. Spanning 4,006 hectares of wetlands, islands, riparian forests, and sandy beaches along the Uruguay River, this park is a beacon of collaborative and sustainable conservation efforts.

The vision for the park began in 2020 during a visit by philanthropist Gilbert Butler, founder of Butler Conservation, who was inspired by the region's unique ecological and cultural value. Between 2022 and 2023, participatory processes and a public consultation were held to engage local communities, scientists, and other key stakeholders in defining an Integrated Management Plan. This step was essential for creating a new protected area in Entre Ríos, ensuring its ecological and cultural significance was properly documented and preserved.

In November 2023, the provincial government of Entre Ríos officially declared the Islas y Canales Verdes a Natural Park through an executive decree. This decree was later ratified by the legislature of Entre Ríos on October 2, 2024, which also approved the acceptance of the donated lands under legally binding protection in perpetuity. On November 25, 2024, Butler Conservation formally transferred the deeds of 2,965 hectares to the Province of Entre Ríos, marking a significant milestone in the conservation of this new park.

Martín Mendez, WCS’s Southern Cone Regional Director, said: “This ground-breaking park initiative to protect a unique ecosystem while enabling world-class tourism and education provides a global example of how nature conservation can be promoted and sustained in the long term. We seek to replicate this unique collaboration in other nature strongholds throughout the world.”



A Model for Collaborative Conservation

The park reflects the collective vision of preserving natural and cultural heritage while promoting conservation-oriented public use and education, through the joint efforts of several key partners Butler Conservation provided the vision and financial resources to acquire and donate the lands, working closely with WCS, Banco de Bosques, and Ambá Uruguay, whose technical expertise and coordination ensured the success of the project. The provincial government of Entre Ríos, alongside local communities, played a crucial role in facilitating participatory processes and securing the park’s formal designation.

Mariano González Roglich, Director of WCS Argentina, said: "This achievement shows how collaborative efforts between governments, civil society, and local communities can turn ambitious conservation visions into reality. This park now stands as a public treasure for the people of Entre Ríos, Argentina, and the world."

On the Uruguayan side of the river, Butler Conservation collaborated with Ambá and WCS to acquire and integrate three islands into the public administration of Esteros de Farrapos e Islas del Río Uruguay National Park, enhancing the region’s connectivity as a binational biocultural corridor.

Conservation, Education, and Public Use

The park’s success is built on three foundational pillars:

Conservation: Efforts include controlling invasive species, training local park rangers, and conducting ecological surveys, which have identified 402 plant species, 149 bird species, and 37 mammals. Environmental Education: Programs like the "Kayaks for Schools" initiative have introduced over 6,000 Argentine and Uruguayan students to river culture. Training has also reached more than 120 students from 10 rural schools in Entre Ríos, fostering awareness of the area's ecological value. Public Use: Visitors have enjoyed sustainable tourism infrastructure, including trails, kayaks and six lodges, with over 7,000 visits recorded to date. An interpretation center is underway to further enrich the visitor experience.



A Blueprint for Future Protected Areas

This transparent and inclusive initiative underscores the role of public-private partnerships in advancing conservation. Reflecting on the park’s creation, Gilbert Butler said: “This park is not just about protecting a unique environment; it represents the power of collaboration and shared responsibility. It’s a legacy for future generations."

The project included the collaboration of government institutions from both countries; WCS, Banco de Bosques, Ambá, and The Nature Conservancy; the involvement of local communities; and funding from the Butler Conservation. With its integration into local and binational conservation frameworks, the Islas y Canales Verdes del Río Uruguay Natural Park sets a precedent for achieving biodiversity goals through collective action and sustainable management.

