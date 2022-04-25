Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 25, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced that its annual international conference, ISPOR 2022, is offering a Real-World Evidence Subprogram. ISPOR 2022 is being held May 15-18 with registration options that include in-person attendance in Washington, DC, USA or virtual attendance from anywhere in the world.

The ISPOR 2022 Real-World Evidence Subprogram is a “conference within a conference” for delegates who want an intensive experience of real-world evidence (RWE) content. Interest in RWE has been growing as its use is being refined, tested, and expanded for a growing number of purposes in healthcare. The RWE Subprogram is a set of curated sessions that represent key areas where these developments are occurring. While ISPOR 2022 will offer a number of other RWE-focused sessions, the RWE Subprogram focuses on content for those seeking an overview of RWE’s relevance to healthcare decision making as well as in-depth discussion of frontier topics.

The ISPOR 2022 RWE Subprogram includes the following sessions:

Improving the Acceptability of RWE: What's New in 2022? [Spotlight Session, May 16]

Speakers include John Concato, MD, MS, MPH with the US Food and Drug Administration; Xavier Kurz, MD PhD with the European Medicines Agency; and Shirley Wang, PhD with Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. ISPOR’s Chief Science Officer, Richard Willke, PhD, will moderate the session.

Trial Emulation With RWD—Evidence on Feasibility, Challenges, and Opportunities [Spotlight Session, May 18]

Speakers include William H. Crown, PhD with Brandeis University and Shirley Wang, PhD with Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. Marc Berger, MD with Marc L. Berger, LLC will moderate the session.

Real-World Evidence Poster Tour [Guided Tour, May 16]

This guided tour will highlight select research posters on real-world evidence. Guided Poster Tours are a new feature being initiated at ISPOR 2022.

Lessons Learned From Health Technology Assessment Pilot Projects to Assess Real-World Evidence’s Usefulness in Reassessments of Effectiveness and Value [Workshop W14, May 17]

Discussants include Jon Campbell, PhD with the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER); Gregory Daniel, PHD, MPH with Eli Lilly; and Seamus Kent, PhD with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). Ashley Jaksa, MPH with Aetion, Inc will serve as the discussion leader.

Combining Real-World and Clinical Trial Data to Study the Effectiveness of Thrombolytics for Treating Patients with COVID-19 Associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome [Workshop W19, May 17]

Discussants include Marquita Decker-Palmer, MD, MPH, PhD and Rongrong Wang, MPH with Genentech Inc. Janice Wang, MD with Northwell Health Department of Medicine will serve as the discussion leader.

Is the Global Real-World Data Supply-Chain Broken? Choosing Between RWD Quality Versus Locality in Supporting Single Arm Submissions [Issue Panel IP16, May 18]

Panelists include Luis G. Hernandez, PhD, MPH, MSc with Takeda Pharmaceuticals America, Inc; Seamus Kent, PhD with the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE); and Kristian Thorlund, MSc, PhD with McMaster University. Grammati Sarri, PhD, MSc with Cytel will moderate the panel.

Standing Up Computable Phenotypes for Generating Real-World Evidence: What Are Computable Phenotypes and Can They Really Be Standardized and Reused? [Issue Panel IP10, May 17]

Panelists include David Carrell, PhD with Kaiser Permanent; Kevin Haynes, PharmD, MSCE with Janssen Research and Development, LLC and Rachel Richesson, PhD, MPH with University of Michigan Medical School. Elise Berliner, PhD with Cerner Enviza will moderate the panel.

ISPOR 2022—being held May 15-18—will center on the theme “The Future of HEOR in Patient-Driven Digital Healthcare Systems.” The conference is offering both in-person and virtual conference registration options and the in-person event is being held in the Washington, DC, USA area. ISPOR 2022 will also offer its HEOR Short Course Program in-person immediately prior to the conference. ISPOR 2022 marks the Society’s first in-person conference in 2 years.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR 2022 draws healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on the conference can be found at:

Conference Information | Program | Short Courses | Press | Exhibits & Sponsorship



###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram