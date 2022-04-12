Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 12, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced its plenary sessions and speakers for ISPOR 2022, the Society’s annual international conference. ISPOR 2022 is scheduled for May 15-18 with the theme “The Future of HEOR in Patient-Driven Digital Healthcare Systems.” ISPOR 2022 is offering both in-person and virtual conference experience options for attendees with the in-person event being held in the Washington, DC, USA area. ISPOR 2022 marks the Society’s first in-person conference in 2 years.





Plenary sessions for ISPOR 2022 include:

Plenary 1: Health Technology Assessment on the Run

Monday, May 16, 2022

This plenary will explore a series of case studies that present unique solutions to the health technology assessment (HTA) challenges that health authorities have been dealing with and that were fueled during the pandemic. As these factors have forced HTA to occur “on the run,” the session will provide critical learnings about how to accelerate the introduction of new products and assess their impact on patients’ lives. Speakers include:

Moderator: Ran D. Balicer, MD, PhD, MPH; Clalit Health Services; Tel Aviv, Israel

Noa Dagan, MD, PhD, MPH; Clalit Health Services; Tel Aviv, Israel

Douglas Kelly, MD; US Food and Drug Administration; Silver Spring, MD, USA

Joseph Ross, MD, MHS; Yale University; New Haven, CT, USA



Plenary 2: Can Big Data Analytics Deliver on the Promises of Personalized Medicine for All? Unpacking the Health Equity Considerations

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

This plenary will discuss how healthcare decision makers can appropriately utilize healthcare data for probabilistic risk assessment, which is often employed for the successful application of big data analytics to personalized medicine. The session will also illustrate HEOR’s evolving and increasing role in addressing these issues. Speakers include:

Moderator: Ebere Onukwugha, MSc, PhD; University of Maryland School of Pharmacy; Baltimore, MD, USA

Bob Darin, MBA; Blue Health Intelligence; Chicago, IL, USA

Charles F. Manski, PhD; Northwestern University; Evanston, IL, USA

Michael Pencina, PhD; Duke University School of Medicine; Durham, NC, USA



Plenary 3: The Patient (Finally) at the Center: How Can We Leverage Digital Data to Make Patient-Focused Adoption, Reimbursement, and Management Decisions?

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

This plenary will consider how digital health data can be used to target access to health technologies for patients who would benefit most. Speakers will explore how digital data can provide HTA organizations with direct use of real-world evidence. The session will also examine how these data can be used while also maintaining appropriate patient engagement, privacy protections, and data governance. Speakers include:

Moderator: Daniel Ollendorf, PhD; Tufts Medical Center; Boston, MA, USA

Moderator: Richard J. Willke, PhD; ISPOR; Lawrenceville, NJ, USA

Anurag Agrawal, PhD; CSIR Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology; New Delhi, MA, India

Cat Davis Ahmed, MBA; The Family Heart Foundation; Pasadena, CA, USA

Khaled El Emam, PhD; University of Ottawa; Ottawa, Canada

Yvette Venable; Institute for Clinical and Economic Review; Waltham, MA, USA

ISPOR 2022 is also presenting an episode of its Signal series at ISPOR 2022. Signal episodes feature topics and speakers that will shape healthcare decision making over the decade, while also addressing how HEOR can best contribute to solving healthcare’s greatest challenges.

Signal Episode: New Analytical Approaches to 21st Century Challenges

Monday, May 16, 2022

This ISPOR Signal event will discuss innovative approaches for understanding the complexity of people, human-made systems, economies, and societies, while exploring how to best ensure their adaptability, recovery, and resilience. Speakers include:

Moderator: Laura T. Pizzi, RPh, PharmD, MPH; ISPOR; Lawrenceville, NJ, USA

Harris Eyre, MD, PhD; Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)-PRODEO Institute Neuroscience-Inspired Policy Initiative; Los Angeles, CA, USA

William Hynes, DPhil; Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD); Paris, France

Igor Linkov, MSc, PhD; US Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and Carnegie Mellon University; Pittsburgh, PA, USA

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR 2022 draws healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on the conference can be found at: Conference Information | Program | Press | Exhibits & Sponsorship

###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram