Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 17, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the plenary sessions and speakers for its annual international conference, ISPOR 2023. The conference is scheduled for May 7-10 in Boston, MA, USA with the theme, “Impacting Innovation, Value, and Healthcare Decision Making.”

Plenary sessions for ISPOR 2023 include the following with speakers added to the online program as they are confirmed:

Plenary 1: Global Focus on Affordability and Inward Investment – What Does it Mean for HEOR?

Monday, May 8, 2023

This session will reflect on the multinational environment in which many countries are focusing on measures to help manage affordability of medicines and encourage inward investments. In this plenary, panelists will consider the role that health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) could play in the affordability and investment debate. Speakers include:

Moderator: Samantha Roberts, DPhil; National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), London, England, UK

John M. O'Brien, PharmD, MPH; National Pharmaceutical Council; Washington, DC, USA

Plenary 2: AI Wants to Chat with You: Accept or Ignore

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

In this session, panelists will share their insights on what to expect as artificial intelligence (AI) becomes more broadly adopted in healthcare. Discussion will focus on the potential influence of AI on research in the field of HEOR, including reflecting on the question of, “Will AI augment, disrupt, or distract our field?” Speakers include:

Moderator: Blythe Adamson, PhD, MPH; Flatiron Health; New York, NY, USA

Moderator: Mitchell Higashi, PhD; Sema4; Princeton, NJ, USA

Guillermo Cecchi, MSc; IBM Research; New York, NY, USA

David Sontag, PhD; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Cambridge, MA, USA

Sunny Virmani, MS; Google; San Francisco, CA, USA

Plenary 3: Issues and Solutions When Estimating Treatment Effects Using US Electronic Health Record Data

Wednesday, May 10, 2023

The use of electronic health record (EHR) data has great promise to augment claims-based real-world evidence studies to estimate causal treatment effects. This session will explore the key issues that need to be addressed in order for studies using EHR data to be effectively used in healthcare decision making. Speakers include:

Moderator: Sebastian Schneeweiss, MD, ScD; Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Boston, MA, USA

Rebecca Hubbard, PhD; Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, PA, USA

Jeremy Rassen, ScD; Aetion, Inc; New York, NY, USA

Janick Weberpals, PhD; Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School; Boston, MA, USA

Richie Wyss, PhD; Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Sentinel Innovation Center; Boston, MA, USA

Two collocated events are being held immediately prior to ISPOR 2023. The ISPOR Real-World Evidence Summit 2023 is being held on Sunday, May 7 with the theme, “Making Real-World Decisions with Real-World Evidence: From Frameworks to Practice.” ISPOR’s HEOR Short Course Program is also being offered on Sunday, May 7 with a wide variety of courses that range from introductory to advanced levels. Both collocated events require separate registrations.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR 2023 draws healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

