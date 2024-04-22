Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 22, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the plenary sessions and speakers for ISPOR 2024, its annual international conference, and the leading global conference for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR). ISPOR 2024 will be held May 5-8 in Atlanta, GA, USA. The conference convenes nearly 5000 healthcare stakeholders from around the world to discuss topical issues in the field. The content theme for ISPOR 2024 is, “HEOR: A Transformative Force for Whole Health.”

Plenary sessions for ISPOR 2024 will focus on whole health and how HEOR can contribute to the many challenges faced in healthcare today through improved healthcare decision making. Panelists include the following with speakers added to the online program as they are confirmed:

Plenary 1: Advancing Whole Health: How Do We Know When We’re Succeeding?

Monday, May 6, 2024

In this plenary session, speakers will explore how HEOR can drive innovation in whole-person health, including addressing the challenges and solutions associated with filling critical evaluation gaps.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Charlene Wong, MD, MSHP Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA, USA

Seth A. Berkowitz, MD, MPH University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

Eric C. Schneider, MD, MSc, FACP National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), Washington, DC, USA

Denise Webb The Partnership for Southern Equity, Atlanta, GA, USA

Plenary 2: Missing Link for HEOR: A Path Forward for HEOR Data Integration

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

In this plenary session, the panel will examine the integration and linkage of real-world data in health economics and outcomes research.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Nancy Dreyer, MPH, PhD, FISPE Dreyer Strategies, LLC; University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill; Picnic Health, Newton, MA, USA

Niall Brennan, MPP Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Atlanta, GA, USA

Joe Franklin, JD, PhD Verily, Washington, DC, USA

Keri Monda, PhD Amgen Inc, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA

Plenary 3: AI Enabling Whole Health: Opportunities and Challenges for HEOR and HTA

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

This plenary session will feature presentations from an expert panel focusing on artificial intelligence, HEOR, and health technology assessment, followed by an interactive panel discussion.

Speakers include:

Moderator Thomas Senderovitz, MD Novo Nordisk, Copenhagen, Denmark

Alexandra Berk, PhD CVS Health RWE LLC, Woonsocket, RI, USA

Rachael Fleurence, PhD National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

Two colocated events are being held immediately prior to ISPOR 2024. The ISPOR Patient-Centered Research Summit 2024 is being held on Sunday, May 5 with the theme, “Advancing Patient-Centered Research.” ISPOR’s HEOR Short Course Program is also being offered on Sunday, May 5, with a wide variety of courses that range from introductory to advanced levels. Both collocated events require separate registrations.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and for its role in leveraging HEOR to improve healthcare decisions globally. ISPOR 2024 draws together healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on the conference can be found at: Conference Information | Program | Conference News Center | Press | Exhibits & Sponsorship

###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram