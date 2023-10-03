Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—October 3, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the recipients of its 2023 Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Scientific and Leadership Awards.

ISPOR Scientific Awards are designed to foster and recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in HEOR and its Leadership Awards recognize excellence and outstanding leadership in the field. The Society will be hosting an HEOR Awards Celebration at ISPOR Europe 2023 on Monday, 13 November to recognize the honorees.

The 2023 HEOR Award honorees include:

Avedis Donabedian Lifetime Achievement Award This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding, life-long contribution to the improvement of health outcomes. The 2023 honoree is:

Charles Phelps, PhD; University Professor and Provost Emeritus, University of Rochester; Pittsford, NY, USA

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award This award recognizes a leader who has shown consistent, broad, and meaningful direction to the Society. The 2023 honoree is:

Shelby D. Reed, PhD; Professor, Duke University; Durham, NC, USA

Bernie O’Brien New Investigator Award This award is given to an individual who has shown evidence of exceptional promise based on their emerging body of technical and scholarly work in the field of HEOR. The 2023 honoree is:

Jessica Roydhouse, PhD; Select Foundation Senior Research Fellow in Health Services Research, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania; Tasmania, Australia

LMIC Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award This award recognizes individuals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with demonstrated outstanding HEOR achievements. The 2023 honoree is:

Bach Xuan Tran, PhD; Vice Head of Department of Health Economics, Hanoi Medical University; Hanoi, Vietnam

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Methodology This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding research in the field of HEOR methodology. The 2023 honoree is:

“Reproducibility of real-world evidence studies using clinical practice data to inform regulatory and coverage decisions;” Shirley V Wang, PhD; Associate Professor, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School; Boston, MA, USA, [Nat Commun. 2022; 13(1): 5126]

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Application This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding practical application of HEOR in healthcare decision making. The 2023 honoree is:

“Developing and validating a machine-learning algorithm to predict opioid overdose in Medicaid beneficiaries in two US states: a prognostic modelling study;” Wei-Hsuan Lo-Ciganic, PhD; Associate Professor, University of Florida Department of Pharmaceutical Outcomes & Policy; Gainesville, FL, USA, [Lancet Digit Health. 2022; 4(6): e455–e465]

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award The outstanding research paper for Value in Health is:

“The History and Future of the ‘ISPOR Value Flower’: Addressing Limitations of Conventional Cost-Effectiveness Analysis;” Peter J Neumann, ScD; Director, Center for the Evaluation of Value and Risk in Health, Tufts Medical Center; Professor, Tufts University School of Medicine; Boston, MA, USA, [Value Health. 2022; 25(4): 558–565]

Value in Health Regional Issues Excellent Article Award The excellent article honored for Value in Health Regional Issues is:

“Developing a New Region-Specific Preference-Based Measure in East and Southeast Asia;” Takeru Shiroiwa, PhD; National Institute of Public Health Center for Outcomes Research and Economic Evaluation for Health; Saitama, Japan, [Value Health Reg Issues. 2022; 32: 62-69]



