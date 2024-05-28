Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 28, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the results of its recent elections. The Society’s membership selected its new president-elect and 4 new board members. The 2024-2025 board will assume office on July 1 and includes the following members.

Eberechukwu Onukwugha, PhD—President

Dr Onukwugha will assume the role of 2024-2025 president after serving as ISPOR’s president-elect over the past year. She is a professor in the Department of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research and the executive director of Pharmaceutical Research Computing at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy in Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Brian O’Rourke, PharmD—Immediate Past President

Dr O’Rourke moves into the role of immediate past president having served as president for the 2023-2024 term. He is currently president of Brian O’Rourke Health Care Consulting, Inc in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada and previously served as the president and chief executive officer of the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH) from 2009-2020.

Uwe Siebert, MD, MPH, MSc, ScD—President-Elect

Dr Siebert was recently elected as president-elect and will move into the role of president during the 2025-2026 term. He is professor of Public Health, Medical Decision Making, and Health Technology Assessment (HTA), and chair of the Department of Public Health, Health Services Research, and HTA at UMIT TIROL - University for Health Sciences and Technology in Austria. He is also adjunct professor of Epidemiology and Health Policy and Management at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and affiliated with the Institute for Technology Assessment at the Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA.

Elisabeth Fenwick, PhD—Director

Dr Fenwick was recently elected as a new director and is chief scientific officer in OPEN Health’s HEOR & Market Access practice, based in Oxford, England, UK.

Ramiro E. Gilardino MD, MHS, MSc—Director

Dr Gilardino was recently elected as a new director and acts as the global access and health technology assessment policy leader at MSD Innovation & Development (known as Merck in the United States and Canada).

Daniel Ollendorf, PhD—Director

Dr Ollendorf was recently elected as a new director and is the chief scientific officer and director of health technology assessment methods and engagement at the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER).

Katja Rudell, PhD—Director

Dr Rudell was recently elected as a new director and is senior director and global team lead of the Clinical Outcomes Assessment Science team at Parexel.

Returning board members include:

Dalia Dawoud, PhD—Director

Dr Dawoud is a returning board director who is an associate director (research) at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in London, England, UK.

Lucinda Orsini, DPM, MPH—Director

Dr Orsini a returning director who is vice president for value and outcomes research at COMPASS Pathways in Skillman, New Jersey, USA.

Amy K. O’Sullivan, PhD—Director

Dr O’Sullivan is a returning director who is senior vice president and chief scientific officer at Ontada in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Sean D. Sullivan, BScPharm, MSc, PhD—Treasurer

Dr Sullivan is returning as the Society’s treasurer and is professor of pharmacy and public health at the University of Washington School of Pharmacy in Seattle, Washington, USA and visiting professor at the London School of Economics and Political Science in London, England, UK.

Rob Abbott—CEO and Executive Director

Mr Abbott is chief executive officer and executive director at ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, USA.

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

