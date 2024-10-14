Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—October 14, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the recipients of its 2024 Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Scientific and Leadership Awards. ISPOR Scientific Awards are designed to foster and recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in HEOR and its Leadership Awards recognize excellence and outstanding leadership in the field.

The 2024 HEOR Award honorees include:

Avedis Donabedian Lifetime Achievement Award This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding, life-long contribution to the improvement of health outcomes. The honoree is:

C. Daniel Mullins, PhD; Professor of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research and Executive Director of The PATIENTS Program; University of Maryland School of Pharmacy; Baltimore, MD, USA

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award This award recognizes a leader who has shown consistent, broad, and meaningful direction to the Society. The honoree is:

Deborah Marshall, PhD; Professor and Svare Chair for Value and Impact in Child Health Research; Cumming School of Medicine; University of Calgary; Calgary, Alberta, CA

Bernie O’Brien New Investigator Award This award is given to an individual who has shown evidence of exceptional promise based on their emerging body of technical and scholarly work in the field of HEOR. The honoree is:

Natalia Kunst, PhD; Senior Research Fellow (Associate Professor); Centre for Health Economics; University of York; York, England, UK

LMIC Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award This award recognizes individuals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with demonstrated outstanding HEOR achievements. The honoree is:

Nelson Rafael Alvis-Guzman, MD, PhD; Professor, Universidad of Cartagena; Cartagena, Colombia

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Methodology This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding research in the field of HEOR methodology. The honoree is:

William Padula, PhD; Assistant Professor, University of Southern California; Los Angeles, CA, USA for the article, “Predicting pressure injury risk in hospitalised patients using machine learning with electronic health records: a US multilevel cohort study;” [BMJ Open. 2024;14(4): e082540.]

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Application This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding practical application of HEOR in healthcare decision making. The honoree is:

Inmaculada Hernandez, PhD; Professor, University of Southern California; Los Angeles, CA, USA for the article, ”Changes In net prices and spending for pharmaceuticals after the introduction of new therapeutic competition.” [Health Aff (Millwood). 2023;42(8):1062-1070.]

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award The outstanding research paper for Value in Health is:

Aurélie A. Meunier, MSc; Director, Modelling, HEOR, Putnam; London, England, UK for the article, “Distributional cost-effectiveness analysis of health technologies: data requirements and challenges.” [Value Health. 2023;26(1):60-63.]

Value in Health Regional Issues Excellent Article Award The excellent article honored for Value in Health Regional Issues is:

Carleigh B. Krubiner, PhD; Bioethics Lead, Wellcome; London, England, UK for the article, “The value of explicit, deliberative, and context-specified ethics analysis for health technology assessment: evidence from a novel approach piloted in South Africa.” [Value Health Reg Issues. 2023;34:23-30]

