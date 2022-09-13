Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—September 13, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the recipients of its 2022 Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) Scientific and Leadership Awards.

ISPOR Scientific Awards are designed to foster and recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in HEOR and its Leadership Awards recognize excellence and outstanding leadership in the field. The Society will be hosting a Virtual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, November 15 from 1:00PM – 2:00PM EST to recognize the honorees.

Avedis Donabedian Lifetime Achievement Award This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding, life-long contribution to the improvement of health outcomes. The 2022 honoree is:

Louis P. Garrison, Jr, PhD; University of Washington; Seattle, WA, USA

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award This award recognizes a leader who has shown consistent, broad, and meaningful direction to the Society. The 2022 honoree is:

Don Husereau, MSc, BSc; University of Ottawa; Ottawa, Canada

Bernie O’Brien New Investigator Award This award is given to an individual who has shown evidence of exceptional promise based on their emerging body of technical and scholarly work in the field of HEOR. The 2022 honoree is:

Melanie Whittington, PhD; Institute for Clinical and Economic Review; Boston, MA, USA

LMIC Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award This award recognizes individuals in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) with demonstrated outstanding HEOR achievements. The 2022 honoree is:

Diego Rosselli, MD; Pontificia Universidad Javeriana; Bogotá, Colombia

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Methodology This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding research in the field of HEOR methodology. The 2022 honoree is:

“A Multiple Imputation Procedure for Record Linkage and Causal Inference to Estimate the Effects of Home-Delivered Meals;” Roee Gutman, PhD; Brown University; Providence, RI, USA [Ann Appl Stat. 2021;15(1):412-436]

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Application This award recognizes honorees for their outstanding practical application of HEOR in healthcare decision making. The 2022 honoree is:

“Quantifying the Burden of Hyperphagia in Prader-Willi Syndrome Using Quality-Adjusted Life-Years;” Tara Lavelle, PhD; Tufts Medical Center; West Roxbury, MA, USA [Clin Ther. 2021;43(7):1164-1178]

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award The outstanding research paper for Value in Health is:

“Are Drugs Priced in Accordance With Value? A Comparison of Value-Based and Net Prices Using Institute for Clinical and Economic Review Reports;” Lisa Bloudek, PharmD; Curta; Seattle, WA, USA [Value Health. 2021; 24(6):789-794]

Value in Health Regional Issues Excellent Article Award The excellent article honored for Value in Health Regional Issues is:

“Current Status of Research on the Mapping Function of Health Utility Values in the Asia Pacific Region: A Systematic Review;” Fang Zhang, PhD; Shenyang Pharmaceutical University; Shenyang, China [Value Health Reg Issues. 2021;24:224-239]

Nominations for the 2023 ISPOR Scientific and Leadership Awards are now open. Additional information can be found here.

ISPOR Virtual HEOR Awards Ceremony The awardees will be honored at the upcoming Virtual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, November 15 1-2pm EST Registration for the event can be found here.

