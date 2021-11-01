Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—November 1, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced the recipients of its 2020 and 2021 HEOR Scientific and Leadership Awards and the upcoming Virtual Awards Ceremony to recognize the awardees. ISPOR Scientific Awards are designed to foster and recognize excellence and outstanding achievement in HEOR and its Leadership Awards recognize excellence and outstanding leadership in the field. Two years of honorees are being announced as the pandemic delayed the selection of awardees during 2020.

Avedis Donabedian Lifetime Achievement Award

The Avedis Donabedian Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes honorees for their outstanding, life-long contribution to the improvement of health outcomes.

2020: Barend (Ben) A. van Hout, PhD; University of Sheffield; Sheffield, England, UK

2021: Joseph C. Cappelleri, PhD, MPH, MS; Pfizer Inc, Groton, CT, USA

Marilyn Dix Smith Leadership Award

This award recognizes a leader who has shown consistent, broad, and meaningful direction to the Society.

2021: Zoltán Kaló, PhD, MD; Syreon Research Institute; Budapest, Hungary

Bernie O’Brien New Investigator Award

The Bernie O’Brien New Investigator Award is given to an individual who has shown evidence of exceptional promise based on their emerging body of technical and scholarly work in the field of health economics and outcomes research.

2020: Aasthaa Bansal, PhD; University of Washington; Seattle, WA, USA

2021: William Padula, PhD, MS, MSc; University of Southern California; Los Angeles, CA, USA

LMIC Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award

The new Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMIC) Health Economics and Outcomes Research Excellence Award recognizes individuals in LMICs with demonstrated outstanding HEOR achievements. The award began recognizing honorees in 2021.

2021: Samer Kharroubi, PhD; American University of Beirut; Beirut, Lebanon

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Methodology

The Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Methodology recognizes honorees for their outstanding research in the field of health economics and outcomes research methodology.

2020: Gregory S. Zaric, PhD and Gregory J. Critchley; Ivey Business School; Ontario, Canada; “The impact of pharmaceutical marketing on market access, treatment coverage, pricing and social welfare”

2021: Darius Lakdawalla, PhD; University of Southern California; Los Angeles, CA, USA; “Health technology assessment with risk aversion in health”

Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Application

The Award for Excellence in Health Economics and Outcomes Research Application recognizes honorees for their outstanding practical application of health economics and outcomes research in healthcare decision making.

2020: Ravishankar Jayadevappa, PhD; University of Pennsylvania; Philadelphia, PA, USA; “Patient-Centered Preference Assessment to Improve Satisfaction With Care Among Patients With Localized Prostate Cancer: A Randomized Controlled Trial, Journal of Clinical Oncology, 2019”

2021: Beth Devine, PhD, MBA, PharmD; University of Washington; Seattle, WA, USA; “Online tools to synthesis real-world evidence of comparative effectiveness research to enhance formulary decision making”

Value in Health Paper of the Year Award

The outstanding research papers for Value in Health in 2020 and 2021 are:

2020: F. Reed Johnson, PhD; Duke Clinical Research Institute; Durham, NC, USA; “Comparing the Noncomparable: The Need for Equivalence Measures That Make Sense in Health-Economic Evaluations”

2021: Anirban Basu, PhD; University of Washington; Seattle, WA, USA; “Health Years in Total: A New Health Objective Function for Cost- Effectiveness Analysis”

Value in Health Regional Issues Excellent Article Award

The excellent articles honored for Value in Health Regional Issues are:

2020: Syed Shahzad Hasan, PhD; University of Huddersfield; Yorkshire, England, UK; “Pharmaceutical Policy Reforms to Regulate Drug Prices in the Asia Pacific Region: The Case of Australia, China, India, Malaysia, New Zealand, and South Korea” [Asia Pacific]

2021: Omar Rashdan, MSc (Pharm); Corvinus University of Budapest; Budapest, Hungary; “Productivity Loss in Patients With Chronic Diseases: A Pooled Economic Analysis of Hungarian Cost-of-Illness Studies’ [Central and Easter Europe, Western Asia, and Africa]

Nominations for the 2022 ISPOR HEOR Scientific and Leadership Awards are now open. Additional information can be found here.

ISPOR Virtual HEOR Awards Ceremony

The awardees will be honored at the upcoming Virtual Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 10:00AM - 11:00AM EST. Registration for the event can be found here.

