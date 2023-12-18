Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—December 18, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the appointment of Nancy J. Devlin, PhD, University of Melbourne, Australia as an editor-in-chief for Value in Health.

Dr Devlin is a professor of health economics in the Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne; chair of the board of the EuroQol Research Foundation (Rotterdam, The Netherlands); and a senior research fellow at the Office of Health Economics (London, UK). She has also held several leadership roles at ISPOR, including serving as co-chairs of several Good Practices Task Forces, the board of directors (2015-2017), and as president (2019-2020).

“As the flagship journal of ISPOR and arguably the leading journal in HEOR, Value in Health has a pivotal role in disseminating evidence and promoting good science in health economics and outcomes research,” Dr Devlin said. “It is a great honor to have the opportunity to serve as editor-in-chief for Value in Health and to work in partnership with C. Daniel Mullins, PhD and the editorial board to sustain and further strengthen Value in Health’s quality and impact.”

Dr Devlin has been deeply engaged with innovative methods research in HEOR throughout the span of her 35+-year career as a health economist. Her research focuses on 2 principal areas: how to use cost effectiveness evidence to judge value for money in healthcare; and the measurement and valuation of patient-reported outcomes.

“ISPOR and Value in Health are excited to welcome Nancy to this role,” stated ISPOR CEO and Executive Director Rob Abbott. “Her level of experience and understanding of international healthcare systems and policies will be a tremendous asset to the journal and to the organization.”

Dr Devlin will officially assume her role on January 1, 2024 and will replace Michael F. Drummond, MCom, DPhil, who will retire in April 2024 after leaving an indelible mark on the journal during his 14 years in the role.

###

