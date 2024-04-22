Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—April 23, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the sessions and speakers for its Patient-Centered Research Summit 2024. The Summit is scheduled to be held May 5 in Atlanta, GA, USA and is co-located with the Society’s annual international conference, ISPOR 2024. This Summit is an extension of ISPOR’s commitment to patient engagement in health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and patient-centered research. .

Sessions for the ISPOR Patient-Centered Research Summit 2024 include the following with speakers added to the online program as they are confirmed:

Session 1: The Power of Patient Voices: Elevating Patient-Centered Outcomes in Research This session will examine the PCOR landscape, what constitutes authentic patient-centeredness, and what additional efforts are needed to capture and leverage what patients and their caregivers value.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Michael Ward, MS Alliance for Aging Research; Washington, DC, USA

Dawn P. Richards, BSc, PhD Clinical Trials Ontario; Toronto, ON, Canada

Eva Maria Ruiz de Castilla, MS, PhD Latin America Patients Academy, Miami, FL, USA

Session 2: Making a Difference: Identifying Best Practices to Measure the Impact of Patient Engagement In this session, speakers will focus on the crucial aspect of measuring engagement attributes and accomplishments by delving into the intricacies of determining when and how to measure the quality, quantity, impact, and overall value of patient engagement in research and/or care.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Pru Etcheverry, ONZM Advocacy Answers New Zealand; Auckland, New Zealand

Hayley Chapman, MHS Patient Focused Medicines Development; Toronto, ON, Canada

Mabel Crescioni, MD Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI); Washington, DC, USA

Beyza Klein, MA Novartis; Basel, Switzerland

Session 3: Patient-Centered Methods: Accomplishments, Innovation, and the Future This session will explore the current state of patient-centered research methods and highlight case examples and recent innovations to advance the science of patient engagement.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Axel Mühlbacher, PhD, MBA Hochschule Neubrandenburg, Neubrandenburg, Germany

Celina Gorre, MPH, MPA WomenHeart, Washington, DC, USA

Elisabeth Oehrlein, PhD, MS Applied Patient Experience, LLC, Washington, DC, USA

Session 4: Advancing Patient-Centered Research: Seizing Opportunities and Addressing Challenges This session will explore ways to elevate patient-centered research by integrating insights from the previous sessions to identify future priorities and actionable steps.

Speakers include:

Eleanor Perfetto, PhD, RPh, MS University of Maryland; Baltimore, MD, USA

Kenneth Mendez, MBA Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America; Arlington, VA, USA

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. The ISPOR Patient-Centered Research Summit 2024 draws healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on patient-centered research can be found at: Patient Engagement in HEOR | Patient-Centered Research

Additional information on the conference can be found at: Summit Information | Program | Press | Sponsorship