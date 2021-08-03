Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—August 3, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced plans for ISPOR Europe 2021 that will include a virtual conference scheduled for 30 November through 3 December and an in-person Preconference Summit held 11 November at the Bella Center in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The conference theme for Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 is “Emerging Frontiers and Opportunities: Special Populations and Technologies.” As the focus has grown on rare diseases, digital therapeutics, personalized medicine, cell and gene therapies, as well as other new therapeutic approaches; data and methodological capabilities of the research community have been stretched. Issues associated with these special populations and technologies also have significant implications for a range of healthcare decisions, including regulatory pathways, coverage, reimbursement, and shared clinical decision making. This conference will highlight innovative solutions, HEOR advances, and examples of how partnerships and dialogue with other disciplines are contributing to address these issues.

The Preconference Summit on 11 November will be held in Copenhagen, Denmark. This is ISPOR’s first in person event meeting since 2019 and will feature discussion and dissemination of the latest trends in healthcare. In particular, the Preconference Summit will focus on dynamic learning experiences and peer-to-peer networking through interactive breakout sessions and social functions. The Preconference Summit is open as an add-on registration exclusively for registrants of Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. Virtual ISPOR Europe 2021 will draw healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

ISPOR, the professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally.

