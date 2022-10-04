Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—October 4, 2022—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today its plenary sessions and speakers for its ISPOR Europe 2022 conference. The conference will be held 6-9 November in Vienna, Austria and focused on the theme, “Collaborating Across Borders: Building and Using Evidence to Enable Access.” The conference theme is especially timely, as the new Health Technology Assessment (HTA) Regulation in the European Union has spurred conversations about how different countries, regions, or even cities, can work together in a variety of outcomes research methods. Conference registration options include in-person as well as virtual attendance.

Plenary sessions and speakers for the conference are outlined below. Speakers listed are confirmed with additional speakers added to the online program as they are confirmed.

Plenary 1—Monday, 7 November:

The Convergence of HTA and Regulation: A New HTA Reality and Collaboration with Regulatory Agencies

The new HTA regulation in Europe is expected to have a more systematic and synergic collaboration with regulatory agencies. This session will explore how the different activities and remits of both regulatory and HTA assessment can be optimized. Confirmed speakers currently include:

Moderator: Rui Santos Ivo; INFARMED; Lisbon, Portugal

Marcus Guardian, MBA; EUnetHTA; Diemen, Netherlands

Plenary 2—Tuesday, 8 November:

Patient-Centered Research in the Real World: Possible Across Borders?

This session will discuss advances and lessons learned for reliably capturing patient-centric data and whether doing so across borders is realistic to aid in effectiveness evaluation of new medicines. Confirmed speakers currently include:

Moderator: Tara Symonds, PhD; Clinical Outcomes Solutions Ltd; Folkestone, England, UK

Nancy Devlin, PhD; University of Melbourne; Melbourne, Australia

Eleanor M. Perfetto, PhD, RPh, MS; University of Maryland; Baltimore, MD, USA

Plenary 3—Wednesday, 9 November:

Innovative Methods for Integrating Data Across Outcomes and Borders

The volume, granularity, and heterogeneity of real-world evidence have been growing exponentially as technology platforms provided new opportunities to access, link, and integrate these data and use them for outcomes research and regulatory purposes. This session will examine innovative study designs to derive comparative effectiveness when randomized controlled trials cannot be performed. Confirmed speakers currently include:

Moderator: Uwe Siebert, MD, MPH, MSc, ScD; UMIT - University for Health Sciences; Hall in Tirol, Austria

Peter Arlett, MBBS (MD); European Medicines Agency; Amsterdam, Netherlands

The ISPOR Short Course Program for HEOR training and education will also be offered on 6 November at ISPOR Europe 2022.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR Europe 2022 draws healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on the conference can be found at:

