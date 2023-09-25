Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—September 25, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the plenary sessions and speakers for ISPOR Europe 2023. The conference is the leading global conference in Europe for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and is scheduled for 12-15 November in Copenhagen, Denmark with the theme, “Health Economics and Outcomes Research at the Nexus of Policy and Science.”

Plenary sessions for ISPOR Europe 2023 include the following with speakers added to the online program as they are confirmed:

Plenary 1: European Health Data Space – Real-World Evidence Put to Work for Public Health

Monday, 13 November 2023

This session will explore the proposed European Health Data Space that supports individuals taking control of their own health data, in addition to the use of health data for better healthcare delivery, better research, innovation, and policy making. It also “enables the European Union to make full use of the potential offered by a safe and secure exchange, use, and reuse of health data.” The plenary will offer multiple perspectives on the political vision and realities of a European Health Data Space. Speakers include:

Moderator: Steffen Thirstrup, MD, PhD; European Medicines Agency; Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Markus Kalliola, MSc, MSocSc; The Finnish Innovation Fund Sitra; Helsinki, Finland

Trine Pilgaard, MSc; Pfizer; Ballerup, Denmark

Patrice Verpillat, MD, MPH, PhD; European Medicines Agency; Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Petra Wilson, PhD; Health Connect Partners, FTI Consulting; Brussels, Belgium

Plenary 2: The New Pharma Legislation Proposal: The Good, the Bad, or the …?

Tuesday, 14 November 2023

This session will discuss the proposal that the European Commission adopted for the revision of the European Union pharmaceutical legislation that aims to create a future proof regulatory framework and to support the promotion of research and technologies that fulfill patients’ therapeutic needs while addressing market failures. The panel will also discuss how and where HEOR might help with identified shortcomings or omissions in the new proposal. Speakers include:

Moderator: Anja Schiel, PhD; Norwegian Medicines Agency; Oslo, Norway

Denis Lacombe, MD; European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer; Brussels, Belgium

Gloria Ghequiere, MEUS; Belgian Federal Government; Brussels, Belgium

Yannis Natsis, MA; European Public Health Alliance; Brussels, Belgium

Johan Pontén, MA; Medicine Evaluation Committee; Stockholm, Sweden

Plenary 3: The Calm Before the Storm? Delivering the New Reality for EU Health Technology Assessment

Wednesday, 15 November 2023

This session will focus on the European Union’s health technology assessment (HTA) regulation that was adopted in January 2022 and applies as of January 2025. One of the most publicly visible components of the new regulation will be the Joint Clinical Assessments (JCAs). Panelists will discuss what the various stakeholders require of each other and how they can collectively address the anticipated challenges to ensure a smooth adoption of the new regulation. Speakers include:

Moderator: Adrian Griffin, MSc; Johnson & Johnson; Buckinghamshire, England, UK

Roisin Adams, MPharm, MSC, PhD; National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics & Discipline of Pharmacology and Therapeutics, Trinity College Dublin; Dublin, Ireland

Greg Rossi, PhD; AstraZeneca, Cambridge, England, UK

Bettina Ryll, MD, PhD; Melanoma Patient Network Europe and Past Chair of the Patient Advocates Working Group, European Society for Medical Oncology; Uppsala, Sweden

Jose Valverde, MD; European Commission; Brussels, Belgium

The ISPOR Short Course Program is also being offered immediately prior to ISPOR Europe 2023 on 12 November with a wide variety of courses that range from introductory to advanced levels. All short courses do require a separate registration fee. The ISPOR Short Course Program also offers some courses virtually and the entire directory of available courses can be found here.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research and for its role in improving healthcare decisions. ISPOR Europe 2023 draws healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

