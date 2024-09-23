Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—September 23, 2024 —ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced the plenary sessions and speakers for ISPOR Europe 2024. The conference is the leading European conference for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and is scheduled for 17-20 November in Barcelona, Spain with the theme, “Generating Evidence Toward Health and Well-Being.”

Plenary sessions for ISPOR Europe 2024 include the following with speakers added to the online program as they are confirmed:

Plenary 1: The Evidence-Price Conundrum: What is the Way Forward for Patient Access? Monday, 18 November | 08:30 – 9:45 CET

This session will discuss policy interventions and solutions to tackle the dual problem of high prices of some medicines and the weak evidence that some of these products come to market with at launch. These issues become even more pertinent for the implementation of the new European Union-wide health technology assessment (HTA) system that will come into effect in 2025.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Yannis Natsis, MA; European Social Insurance Platform; Brussels, Belgium

Richard Bergstrom; IQVIA; Zug, Switzerland

Pedro Facon; National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance; Brussels, Belgium

Valerie Paris, MSc; Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development; Paris, France

Birgitte Klindt Poulsen; Danish Medicines Council; Copenhagen, Denmark

Plenary 2: Ready, Set, Go: The Last Sprint for the European Union HTA Regulation

Tuesday, 19 November | 08:30 – 9:45 CET

With only a few more months before the start of the European Union (EU) HTA Regulation (HTAR) in January 2025, this session will explore if Europe is ready for the HTAR to be applied. The session will address how the stakeholders are preparing for the HTAR in their organizations, how they are implementing changes, and what key challenges are still ahead.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Anne Willemsen, MSc; Dutch National Healthcare Institute; Diemen, Netherlands

Roisin Adams, MPharm, MSc., PhD; National Centre for Pharmacoeconomics; Dublin, Ireland

Vanessa Schaub, PhD; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Basel, Switzerland

Michal Stanak, DrPhil; National Institute for Value and Technologies in Healthcare; Bratislava, Slovakia

Valentina Strammiello, MA; European Patients’ Forum; Brussels, Belgium

Plenary 3: Reality Check: Are we Bridging the Evidence Gaps for Patients?

Wednesday, 20 November | 11:30 – 12:45 CET

This final plenary session will focus on the regulatory steps for the EU HTA Regulation and discuss how the needs of all the stakeholders could be better anticipated, considering the discussions that would have taken place during the previous plenary sessions at the conference.

Speakers include:

Moderator: Patrice Verpillat, MD, MPH, PhD; European Medicines Agency; Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nikos Dedes; Greek Patients Association; Athens, Greece

Yannis Natsis, MA; European Social Insurance Platform; Brussels, Belgium

Almath Spooner; Abbvie; Dublin, Ireland

Anne Willemsen, MSc; Dutch National Healthcare Institute; Diemen, Netherlands

The ISPOR Short Course Program is also being offered immediately prior to ISPOR Europe 2024 on 17 November with a wide variety of courses that include cutting-edge topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), real-world evidence (RWE), health technology assessment (HTA), patient-reported outcomes, and more. All short courses do require a separate registration fee. The ISPOR Short Course Program also offers some courses virtually and the entire directory of available courses can be found here.

Additionally, the ISPOR Real-World Evidence Summit 2024 will be held on 17 November and is co-located with ISPOR Europe 2024. This summit will cover latest developments in use of real-world evidence across regulatory-HTA-payer decision-making continuum with focus on methods, data transportability, and infrastructure.

ISPOR is recognized globally as the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) and for its role in leveraging HEOR to improve healthcare decisions globally. The Society’s vision is for a world where healthcare is accessible, effective, efficient, and affordable for all. ISPOR Europe 2024 draws together healthcare stakeholders with an interest in HEOR, including researchers and academicians, assessors and regulators, payers and policymakers, the life sciences industry, healthcare providers, and patient engagement organizations.

Additional information on the conference can be found at:

Conference Information | Program | Conference News Center | Press | Exhibits & Sponsorship

