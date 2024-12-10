Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—December 10, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today that it has launched a new microsite—HEOR Explained—designed to help people better understand how health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) can improve healthcare decisions.

Healthcare systems around the world are facing a number of momentous issues that make it challenging to identify which healthcare decisions will lead to the best health outcomes for patients. Strained budgets, the growth of innovative new therapy options, and rising costs all contribute to the increasing complexity of healthcare decision making. The field of HEOR can provide healthcare decision makers with a powerful tool to improve healthcare decisions and to potentially transform healthcare systems.

“HEOR Explained is an exciting new initiative designed to help anyone with an interest in healthcare to better understand how the field of HEOR can help improve healthcare decisions and the lives of patients,” stated ISPOR CEO Rob Abbott. “As healthcare decision making becomes increasingly complex, HEOR insights can help cut through the noise to inform the best possible choices for patients. The HEOR Explained microsite, and initiatives like this, are in service of our vision of a world where healthcare is accessible, effective, efficient, and affordable for all.”

Access to HEOR Explained and additional resources include:

HEOR Explained Microsite | Top 10 HEOR Trends Report | ISPOR Strategic Plan 2030 | HEOR News Desk



###

ABOUT ISPOR

ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), is an international, multistakeholder, nonprofit dedicated to advancing HEOR excellence to improve decision making for health globally. The Society is the leading source for scientific conferences, peer-reviewed and MEDLINE®-indexed publications, good practices guidance, education, collaboration, and tools/resources in the field.

Website | LinkedIn | Twitter (@ispororg) | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram