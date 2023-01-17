Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 17, 2023—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research announced today the launch of a new educational resource for the field of health economics and outcomes research (HEOR)—HEOR Learning Lab™.

HEOR Learning Lab provides unlimited, on-demand, educational video content to facilitate learning and innovative approaches in the field from the leading global organization in HEOR. HEOR Learning Lab offers high-value content selected from the Society’s conferences, summits, and other seminal events. Content is focused on the most topical themes impacting the field, including real-world evidence, patient-centered research, digital health, artificial intelligence and machine learning, health technology assessment, economic methods, healthcare financing, access and policy, learning healthcare systems, and much more.

HEOR Learning Lab is designed to provide individuals interested in HEOR with unlimited access to a wide variety of topical content to support knowledge and skill development. More than 500 on-demand content sessions are currently available on the platform. All ISPOR members will have unlimited access to the HEOR Learning Lab as part of their membership package. Nonmembers can access the content through a subscription.

