Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—March 10, 2021—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) is launching a new, signature program—Signal. ISPOR’s Signal events will feature a series of conversations with thought-leading and practice-innovating speakers focused on latest research, new ideas, pressing issues, controversial topics, and emerging challenges that will define the next decade of healthcare decision making.

The inaugural Signal event, “Next Gen Innovation: ‘How To’ From the US Department of Veteran Affairs,” will be held April 27 at 10:00AM EDT. The event will feature Ryan Vega, MD, chief officer, Healthcare Innovation and Learning, Veterans Health Administration, and Kenneth W. Kizer, MD, MPH, chief healthcare transformation officer and senior executive vice president at Atlas Research, discussing how to enable and operationalize innovation in integrated health systems. Scott Ramsey, MD, PhD, director of the Hutchinson Institute for Cancer Outcomes Research and past president of ISPOR, will host the conversation.

Innovation has been widely advocated for as the solution to healthcare’s rising costs and unsatisfying outcomes. However, an abundance of innovative healthcare products and practices have neither produced dramatic improvements in care nor spread at the pace and scale needed to transform care or materially bend the healthcare cost curve. This Signal event will explore what needs to be done in development and deployment of innovation in healthcare so that it translates to improved outcomes and produces sustainable results across the healthcare system. Drs Vega, Kizer, and Ramsey will discuss concrete examples of workable solutions and the practice of innovation.

“We are very pleased to launch Signal,” noted ISPOR CEO and Executive Director Nancy S. Berg. “Signal is intended to reach the broader healthcare audience and will communicate and improve how HEOR will play a vital role in healthcare innovation.”

Registrants will have access to the on-demand recording of this Signal event through May 31. Additional information on the upcoming Signal event, “Next Gen Innovation: ‘How To’ From the US Department of Veteran Affairs,” can be found here.

