Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—May 2, 2022—Value in Health, the official journal of ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), published an editorial celebrating its 25th anniversary as the Society’s flagship HEOR journal. The article, “25 Years of Health Economics and Outcomes Research: An Exploration of Value in Health,” appears in the May 2023 issue of Value in Health.

In 1998, the inaugural Editor-in-Chief laid out a vision for Value in Health to serve as a forum where consensus can be built around development of guidelines for conducting and reporting research in the field. In their editorial, the current Editors-in-Chief, Michael F. Drummond, MCom, DPhil, University of York, York, England, UK, and C. Daniel Mullins, PhD, University of Maryland Baltimore, Baltimore, MD, USA, examine to what extent the content published in Value in Health has contributed to achieving this goal.

“We mark the 25th anniversary of the journal by examining the changes in the growth and composition of the literature and highlighting some of the key articles from the 25 top-cited items that the journal has published to date,” said Drummond and Mullins. The number of articles published has increased from 58 per year in the period from 1998-2010, to 196 per year in the period 2019-2022. In recent years, the most rapidly growing groups of papers have been those featuring methodological issues, health policy analyses, and systematic literature reviews. Another important change has been the publication of collections of papers in themed sections.

In addition, since 2011 the journal has published more than 60 ISPOR Reports. These are papers written by official ISPOR member groups and are predominantly Good Practices Reports discussing methodological issues in HEOR. Good Practices Reports have been published in all the major topic areas in the journal’s scope, and many of them are among the top 25 most cited items.

“When considering the top-cited items as a group, it does seem that a major focus of Value in Health has been on improving the conduct and reporting of HEOR studies and on developing good practice guidelines, consistent with the goal set by the founding editors of the journal,” said Drummond and Mullins. Based on its rich 25-year history, it may come as no surprise that Value in Health has emerged as one of the top-ranked journals in the HEOR field. Value in Health has been indexed in MEDLINE since 2001 when the original impact factor was 2.342. The journal’s most recent impact factor is 5.156, demonstrating the major impact Value in Health has had on the field of health economics and outcomes research.

“As the journal’s current Editors-in-Chief, we are committed to continuing to advance HEOR science and methods,” said Drummond and Mullins. “At the same time, we hope that the advancement in scientific rigor will also motivate even greater acceptance by payers, prescribers, and policy makers of those HEOR articles that apply best practices of HEOR methods to address real-world decision making by payers, prescribers, and policy makers. In turn, this will influence which evidence-based drugs and health technologies are accessed by patients and the public. As that occurs, both Value in Health and the field of HEOR will achieve the potential of improving global public health, extending life, and improving health-related quality of life.”

For more information about the 25 most cited articles in Value in Health, view the special collection here.





