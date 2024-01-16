Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—January 16, 2024—ISPOR—The Professional Society for Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) announced today the publication of its “2024-2025 Top 10 HEOR Trends Report.” The Society publishes this report as part of its horizon scanning and monitoring of the trends that affect healthcare decision making around the world. This marks the fifth publication of the ISPOR Top 10 HEOR Trends Report that is a biennial publication. The report is based on input from its members and strategic curation from its Health Science Policy Council.

Real-world evidence appears again as the #1 trend in this report. The use of real-world evidence in healthcare decision making is becoming ever more tangible and is increasingly used to augment randomized controlled trials as well as to provide additional insights into safety and effectiveness. Drug pricing is also a recurring theme, appearing as #2 in this report. Drug pricing has appeared in some form in each of the past trends reports. Artificial intelligence (AI) returns to the trends list as the #3 trend in this report. AI has entered the public conversation in a pronounced way as many people are becoming comfortable with platforms, such as ChatGPT, as a tool in their daily lives. A new topic for this report and appearing as the #4 trend—fostering innovation—focuses on the balance of incentivizing the development of innovative, new technologies with affordable pricing. Health equity returns as the #5 trend, having first appeared in the previous report.

The full list of the top 10 trends outlined in the 2024-2025 report include:

Real-World Evidence Drug Pricing Artificial Intelligence Fostering Innovation Health Equity Accelerated Drug Approvals Value Measurement Patient Centricity Precision Medicine Public Health

CEO and Executive Director Rob Abbott stated, “The Top 10 HEOR Trends Report is an important horizon scanning publication for ISPOR. The trends are identified through a thorough review of where healthcare is heading, a member survey, and curation by the Society’s Health Science Policy Council and the ISPOR Science Office. This report is an important vehicle for ISPOR to communicate the essential role that HEOR plays to improve healthcare.”

Additional information on the “ISPOR 2024-2025 Top 10 HEOR Trends,” including a full download of the report, can be found here.





