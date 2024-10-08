Newswise — With the Israel-Hamas war offically marking one year, there is still much uncertaintly on next steps in the conflict and if there will be a resolution at all.

As your newsroom covers this international topic, Bowling Green State University has a reseacher available to provide insight and analysis on the ongoing war.

Marc Simon, associate professor and chair of political science at BGSU, teaches courses on international relations, foreign policy, peace studies, and conflict resolution with a focus on the Middle East. Simon's research focuses extensively on conflicts like the Israel-Hamas war and recent tensions between Iran and Israel.