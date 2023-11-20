Newswise — Pitt's Operations Professor Luis Vargas wrote a book on resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, spending 10 years in interviews and crafting among a group of Palestinians and Israelis a path to an agreement for a Palestinian state.

But Hamas will not allow such an ending, Vargas says.

Vargas, who also founded and directs the International Center for Conflict Resolution at the University of Pittsburgh, published with Springer in 2022: “Overcoming the Retributive Nature of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” T.L. Saaty, J.H. Zoffer, L.G. Vargas and A.N. Guiora.

The book develops the roadmap to implement an agreement for a two-state solution: Israel and Palestine.

"It is obvious from our work that, at present, there are no concessions from both parties [Hamas and Israel] that could be used to find a compromise," Vargas says.