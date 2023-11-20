Newswise — Pitt's Operations Professor Luis Vargas wrote a book on resolving the Israel-Palestine conflict, spending 10 years in interviews and crafting among a group of Palestinians and Israelis a path to an agreement for a Palestinian state.

 

But Hamas will not allow such an ending, Vargas says.

Vargas, who also founded and directs the International Center for Conflict Resolution at the University of Pittsburgh, published with Springer in 2022: “Overcoming the Retributive Nature of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict,” T.L. Saaty, J.H. Zoffer, L.G. Vargas and A.N. Guiora.

 

The book develops the roadmap to implement an agreement for a two-state solution: Israel and Palestine.

"It is obvious from our work that, at present, there are no concessions from both parties [Hamas and Israel] that could be used to find a compromise," Vargas says.

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Expert Pitch
SECTION
CHANNELS
Government/Law Guns and Violence Israel Middle East
KEYWORDS
Israel and Hamas Israel and Palestine Israel and Hamas ceasefire Israel Hamas Palestine Ceasefire Conflict Resolution
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You