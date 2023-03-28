Newswise — TAMPA, Fla. and WASHINGTON, D.C. — Issam El Naqa, Ph.D., chair of Moffitt Cancer Center’s Machine Learning Department, has being inducted into the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering (AIMBE) College of Fellows.

Election to the AIMBE College of Fellows is among the highest professional distinctions accorded to a medical or biological engineer and is comprised of the top 2% of medical and biological engineers in the world. College membership honors those who have made outstanding contributions to engineering and medicine research, practice or education and to the pioneering of new and developing fields of technology, making major advancements in traditional fields of medical and biological engineering or developing/implementing innovative approaches to bioengineering education.

El Naqa was nominated, reviewed and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for outstanding contributions to artificial intelligence/machine learning applications in medical imaging and treatment outcome modeling.

“Dr. El Naqa a true pioneer in cancer research, advancing precision oncology through the development of machine learning approaches for multi-modality image-guided targeting and adaptive radiotherapy. He brilliantly combines physics, biology and engineering to measure radiation treatment responses toward the ultimate improvement of cancer patient outcomes,” said Dana Rollison, Ph.D., vice president, chief data officer and associate center director of Data Science at Moffitt.

A formal induction ceremony was held during the AIMBE Annual Event in Arlington, Virginia. El Naqa was inducted along with 140 colleagues who make up the AIMBE College of Fellows Class of 2023.

While most AIMBE Fellows hail from the United States, the College of Fellows has inducted Fellows representing 30 countries. AIMBE Fellows are employed in academia, industry, clinical practice and government.

AIMBE fellows are among the most distinguished medical and biological engineers including three Nobel Prize laureates, 17 Presidential Medal of Science and/or Technology and Innovation recipients, 205 National Academy of Engineering inductees, National Academy of Medicine inductees and 43 National Academy of Sciences inductees.

About Moffitt Cancer Center

Moffitt is dedicated to one lifesaving mission: to contribute to the prevention and cure of cancer. The Tampa-based facility is one of only 53 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, a distinction that recognizes Moffitt’s scientific excellence, multidisciplinary research, and robust training and education. Moffitt’s expert nursing staff is recognized by the American Nurses Credentialing Center with Magnet® status, its highest distinction. With more than 7,800 team members, Moffitt has an economic impact in the state of $2.4 billion. For more information, call 1-888-MOFFITT (1-888-663-3488), visit MOFFITT.org, and follow the momentum on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

About AIMBE

AIMBE is the authoritative voice and advocate for the value of medical and biological engineering to society. AIMBE’s mission is to recognize excellence, advance public understanding, and accelerate medical and biological innovation. No other organization can bring together academic, industry, government, and scientific societies to form a highly influential community advancing medical and biological engineering. AIMBE’s mission drives advocacy initiatives into action on Capitol Hill and beyond.

###