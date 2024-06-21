Newswise — BANGKOK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH), t he leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of conditions related to thrombosis and hemostasis, announces the official launch of new education titled " ISTH Emerging Therapies in Thrombosis—Factor XI/XIa Inhibitors" . The organization is embarking on a comprehensive, globally relevant educational initiative to increase clinician awareness of factor XI (FXI) inhibition and how it might lead to the development of safer anticoagulation therapy.

In early 2023, the ISTH organized the multi-disciplinary, international Factor XI/XIa Educational Steering Committee, a group of world-renowned experts led by Jeff Weitz, MD, to survey a sample of the multi-disciplinary target audiences for this education.

By utilizing the results of the survey, with input from other educational sources, the committee designed a dynamic educational roadmap to guide the development of the factor XI/XIa multi-year initiative.

The ISTH will develop a centralized and branded learning center called the "Learning Hub" that will be integrated within the ISTH Academy, an online platform providing Society members with premier access to educational resources. It will be launched in conjunction with an in-person learning experience on-site at the ISTH Academy booth at the ISTH's 2024 Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, from June 22-26, 2024.

The in-person learning experience will focus on the topic The Promise of Factor XI/XIa Inhibitors: Anticoagulation Without the Risk of Bleeding. This 20-minute lecture will be recorded and broadcast in the ISTH Academy booth throughout the meeting and shared on the ISTH Academy after the Congress.

"Launching the factor XI/XIa educational roadmap in Bangkok is an exciting opportunity to kick off this global education initiative," said Weitz, the ISTH's recently elected Secretary General for 2024-2028 term. "Our leadership in the steering committee and feedback from the greater thrombosis and hemostasis community has allowed us to understand the current needs and create meaningful education in factor XI/XIa inhibition."

The offerings inside the Learning Hub on the ISTH Academy platform will include:

The results of the survey and a factor XI/XIa educational roadmap

A glossary of terms to aid learners in understanding current and evolving terminology related to FXI/XIa inhibition

Educational content developed by the ISTH and links to external resources

A research round-up, a collation of current trials and research for all FXI/XIa inhibitor indications under investigation

Subscription-style updates, allowing the ISTH to provide new research and educational activities that will be released throughout the year

ISTH Emerging Therapies in Thrombosis—Factor XI/XIa Inhibitors is supported by educational grants from Bayer, Anthos, and BMS/J&J. For more information, visit this link.

