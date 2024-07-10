Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 10, 2024) - The American Neuromuscular Foundation is excited to announce Isván Alvarez Herrera, CNCT, as the recipient of the 2024 Technologist Best Abstract Award for his abstract titled, “Cutaneous Silent Period in a Patient With Warm Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.” The Technologist Best Abstract Award is given to the best research paper submitted by a technologist who has conducted and shared research to advance the science NM and MSK diseases.

Mr. Alvarez Herrera is a technologist at Methodist Rehab Center in Mississippi. An avid researcher, this is Mr. Alvarez Herrera’s second time winning the Technologist Best Abstract Award from the American Neuromuscular Foundation. For his 2024 award, his research focuses on a patient with complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a disorder in which pathological studies have shown local degeneration of small nerve fibers, proving that the electrical stimulation of A-delta (Aδ) fibers in the affected region can still elicit a response, the CSP.

Although the study is one case, he believes it suggests there could be differences between the CSP of the affected region and the unaffected one and that this could be a foundation for larger sample studies in the search for a bioelectrical marker, which may help to objectivize the diagnosis of CRPS that currently relies on clinical criteria alone.

Mr. Alvarez Hererra will present an abstract poster at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting, Oct. 15-18, at the Savannah Convention Center and Westin Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Georgia.

About American Neuromuscular Foundation (ANF)

Based in Rochester, MN, ANF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the global effort to cure neuromuscular disease. As part of its mission to promote the advancement of scientific research and education, the ANF offers annual development grants and abstract and fellowship awards to launch research into muscle and nerve disorders by experts in the field. For more information about ANF, visit neurmuscularfoundation.org.

