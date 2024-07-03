Research Alert

Abstract

Newswise — This article illustrates how lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans (LGBT) entrepreneurs engage in identity construction from an intersectionality perspective. Our empirical findings suggest that the sexual identities of our interviewees are essential aspects of their daily business lives in terms of their entrepreneurial identities and their motivations, key success factors and the barriers they face. By analysing their experiences from an intersectionality perspective, we illustrate how the sexual minority entrepreneurs in our study internalise and respond to dominant societal ideas characterising ‘the entrepreneur’ as masculine, heterosexual and male, vis-à-vis ‘the homosexual’, constructed as feminine, weak and different. We discuss two predominant manifestations of their responses to these contextual forces, portrayed in their identities as entrepreneurs and sexual minorities simultaneously and the ways these identities are experienced. Our study contributes to the literature on minority entrepreneurship, specifically the LGBT entrepreneurship literature, and on intersectionality and career sustainability, focusing on how LGBT entrepreneurs conduct entrepreneurship at the intersection of their sexuality and gender.

Journal Link: International Small Business Journal: Researching Entrepreneurship

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

International Small Business Journal: Researching Entrepreneurship

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
CHANNELS
All Journal News Entrepreneurship Gender Issues LGBTQ Issues
KEYWORDS
LGBT entrepreneurs intersectionality Sexual Identity Gender Barriers
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY