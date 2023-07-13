BYLINE: It's Hot Outside, Stay Hydrated

This week, Carol Nwelue, MD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, answers common patient questions and reacts to the latest medical research.

  • With temperatures increasing in the summer, what are some symptoms of dehydration? ([email protected] :14, TRT :19)
  • What should you do if you feel dehydrated? ([email protected] 1:46, TRT :16)
  • Video b-roll begins @ 2:11, TRT 1:06

To request an interview or find health story ideas, please visit the Health News for Journalists page on the Baylor Scott & White Newsroom.

As a media outlet, you are permitted to use this content for editorial purposes.

