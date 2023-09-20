BYLINE: Jenna Kurtzweil
National Healthy Aging Month (September) is underway.
Professor Liz Stine-Morrow, a researcher at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, studies the conditions and strategies that augment cognitive health and make us effective learners into later adulthood.
Her research topics include:
- Interventions that promote cognitive resilience into late life.
- Investigating how age-related change in cognition impacts language and text comprehension and how shifts in strategy with age can contribute to maintaining text memory.
- Mechanisms underlying individual variation in literacy skill among adults.