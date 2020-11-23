The holidays are going to look different this year, and the last thing you should do is worry about what your neighbors think about your holiday decorations. Binghamton University Health and Wellness Studies Lecturer Jennifer Wegmann recommends bucking tradition and turning on your lights early if you want.

“Don’t feel confined by old rules and standards,” said Wegmann. “There seems to be a socially acceptable rule about outside decorations. If you turn your lights on before Thanksgiving, you get judged so hard!! If you are searching for holiday joy, do yourself a favor and don’t prescribe to social standards. If turning on your lights fills you with happiness, by all means, turn them on."