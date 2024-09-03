Newswise — Education around dementia and Alzheimer’s is critical to raising awareness about these conditions and their early warning signs, which is why World Alzheimer’s Month is so important.

Below you will find a McMaster University expert who is available to speak on dementia and some possible story threads you might be interested in.

Available experts:

Anthony Levinson, a psychiatrist and McMaster University professor with the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences.

Levinson is one of the founders of iGeriCare, a dementia education tools that helps patients, families and friends navigate their new realities.

Levinson has previously spoken about how addressing four to five factors related to dementia can significantly reduce a person’s risk. In this video, Levinson talks about common symptoms.

