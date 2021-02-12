Chick Corea, legendary jazz keyboardist and composer, has died at age 79. Jazz pianist and author of "Experiencing Chick Corea: A Listener's Guide" Monikia Herzig is available to comment on Corea's legacy and life. Herzig is a senior lecturer in Indiana University's O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Monika Herzig

Areas of expertise: Music industry, jazz performance, arts administration, arts entrepreneurship.

Expert bio:

Jazz pianist Monika Herzig is a faculty member in arts administration in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. She is the author of "David Baker -- A Legacy in Music" (IU Press) and "Experiencing Chick Corea: A Listener's Companion" (Rowman and Littlefield, 2017). (More info)