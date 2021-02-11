With COVID-19 cases still at high levels, partners may need to get creative about how they will celebrate Valentine's Day, since activities like dining out or being intimate may make some uncomfortable. It's crucial to stay safe during the pandemic, but nurturing connections between couples, friends and family in a time of prolonged social-distancing is also important. How can partners maintain safety and intimacy during the pandemic? How can couples and friends still make Valentine's Day romantic or fun with fewer traditional options for celebrating? Health, sex and relationship experts from Indiana University are available to comment.

Justin Garcia

Expertise: Evolutionary behavioral sciences, gender, intimate relationships, romantic love, social and sexual monogamy, sexual behavior, sexual and reproductive health, social/sexual monogamy, sexual and gender diversity.

Justin Garcia is the executive director of The Kinsey Institute, the Ruth N. Halls Associate Professor of Gender Studies and an IU Bicentennial Professor.

Amanda Gesselman

Expertise: Sex and dating behavior of single adults, sex and technology, sex and medical interventions, romantic couples, virginity and social stigma, hookup culture, sextech, sexuality apps.

Amanda Gesselman is a social psychologist, head of research analytics and methodology core at the Kinsey Institute and the inaugural Anita Aldrich Endowed

Debby Herbenick

Expertise: Sexual behavior, sexual health, reproductive health, contraception, sexually transmitted infections, vulvar health, vaginal health, human sexuality, sexual enhancement products.

Debby Herbenick is a professor in the IU School of Public Health, director of the Center for Sexual Health Promotion and a research fellow at The Kinsey Institute.