The 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics start Feb. 4, and major cybersecurity concerns are being raised, including the threat of computational and state-sponsored propaganda, the potential for hacks aimed at embarrassing the host country, and concerns about whether the personal devices and data of those attending or competing in the games will be protected. IU experts in cybersecurity are available to comment on these issues:

Fred H. Cate is vice president for research, Distinguished Professor, C. Ben Dutton Professor of Law and adjunct professor of informatics and computing at Indiana University. He specializes in information security and privacy law, and he appears regularly before Congress and government agencies on these subjects.

is vice president for research, Distinguished Professor, C. Ben Dutton Professor of Law and adjunct professor of informatics and computing at Indiana University. He specializes in information security and privacy law, and he appears regularly before Congress and government agencies on these subjects. Sagar Samtani is an assistant professor and Grant Thornton Scholar in the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Bloomington. His research centers on AI for cybersecurity and cyber threat intelligence topics, including developing deep learning, network science, and text mining approaches for smart vulnerability assessment, scientific cyberinfrastructure cybersecurity, and dark web analytics.

is an assistant professor and Grant Thornton Scholar in the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University Bloomington. His research centers on AI for cybersecurity and cyber threat intelligence topics, including developing deep learning, network science, and text mining approaches for smart vulnerability assessment, scientific cyberinfrastructure cybersecurity, and dark web analytics. Professor Scott J. Shackelford serves on the faculty of Indiana University, where he is Cybersecurity Program chair, director of the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance, and associate professor of business law and ethics at the IU Kelley School of Business. He is a senior fellow at IU's Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research, academic director of the IU Cybersecurity Clinic and a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations.

serves on the faculty of Indiana University, where he is Cybersecurity Program chair, director of the Ostrom Workshop Program on Cybersecurity and Internet Governance, and associate professor of business law and ethics at the IU Kelley School of Business. He is a senior fellow at IU's Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research, academic director of the IU Cybersecurity Clinic and a term member at the Council on Foreign Relations. Von Welch is the acting associate vice president for information security, executive director for the OmniSOC and executive director for cybersecurity innovation at Indiana University, and he is the director of IU's Center for Applied Cybersecurity Research.