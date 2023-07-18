Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS—Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine had a large presence and leadership role at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Amsterdam, Netherlands, with involvement in more than 150 presentations at the four-day meeting.

The annual conference is the largest and most influential international meeting dedicated to advancing dementia science. The world’s leading scientists, researchers, clinicians and more gather to share research discoveries that will lead to improvements in diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

“IU School of Medicine’s comprehensive approach to Alzheimer’s disease research is unmatched, thanks to our outstanding faculty who are global leaders in everything from basic science models to clinical diagnosis to developing new therapies,” said Tatiana Foroud, PhD, executive associate dean for research affairs at the school. “We are honored to have a substantial presence at this year’s international conference to share our research and expertise with the greater scientific community.”

The conference is July 16-19, with educational workshops and pre-conferences July 14-15. Several dozen presentations and poster sessions are being led by IU School of Medicine researchers. The school’s MODEL-AD and TREAT-AD Alzheimer’s research programs were also highlighted at a pre-conference sponsored by the National Institute on Aging and the Alzheimer’s Association.

Other IU School of Medicine-led presentations at the conference include:

Cristian Lasagna-Reeves, PhD, gave a plenary talk and received the Inge Grundke-Iqbal Award for Alzheimer’s Research. The award is presented to the senior author of the most impactful study published in Alzheimer’s research over the past two years.

Liana Apostolova, MD, presented results of the Eli Lilly Phase III clinical trial on Alzheimer’s medication Donanemab.

Andrew Saykin, PhD, chaired and presented in a basic science session titled, “What can we learn from multiomics?”

