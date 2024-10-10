Newswise — W. Graham Carlos, MD, is available for interviews. Dr. Carlos has media eperience. He gave a medical voice to the COVID pandemic. He has also appeared on CNN, CNBC, and was on the cover of the NY Times Christmas issue in 2021 discussing the COVID pandemic in Indiana.

Key Messages

Hospitals should place alerts (soft blocks) in place for providers to know they should consider oral rehydration as much as possible during this time. Hospitals may need to delay elective surgeries - the public should be made aware of this. IV fluids are lifesaving for many people who present in shock due to trauma, infection, or bleeding. We need to work together as a nation to ensure that they have the IV fluids if/when they are needed.



