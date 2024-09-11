Newswise — Salt Lake City, Utah, September 11, 2024 – Ivory Innovations and Call to Action Foundation (the Call to Innovations partnership) gathered today to celebrate their first leasing project, Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms (2601 N Ferguson Drive, Lehi). Clark Ivory and Drew Maggelet spoke about their continuing efforts to bring affordable housing to Utah before members of the community and housing officials before leading tours of some of the available units.

The new townhome community is situated in the northwest corner of Ivory Homes' Holbrook Farms subdivision, offering direct access to Redwood Road and just a close drive from I-15. The development features two types of structures: tandem-parked townhomes, which provides spacious living areas despite smaller widths, and back-to-back townhomes, where a long common wall connects two buildings to maximize space and functionality. These innovative designs create density without sacrificing quality of life, allowing more families the chance to find an affordable unit that suits their needs. These homes primarily serve individuals and families in the area, earning incomes between 50% and 80% of the annual median income for Utah County.

The Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms project delivers on the partnership's philanthropic promise to bring 850 affordable housing units across the state over the next three years. “We are thrilled to have fully funded this project through 100% private contributions from our two operating foundations. This unique partnership allows us to address an urgent need for affordable housing. By collaborating with city and state funding sources for future projects, we believe we can achieve an even greater impact,” said Drew Maggelet, Director of Housing for the Call to Action Foundation.

The partnership, Call to Innovations, was announced last year by Clark Ivory and Crystal Maggelet who are dedicated to their promise of increased affordability in Utah. "We are grateful to have a partner who shares our vision of providing thousands of affordable homes for Utah families,” said Clark Ivory, Founder of Ivory Innovations.

As the Innovation Park at Holbrook Farms project is still underway, this event celebrates the first units being available for lease and the community members who have supported Call to Innovations’ efforts. Upon completion, the neighborhood will include 240 units and a tutoring center for the greater Lehi community, thanks to a contribution from the Stokes Foundation. These one-to-three-bedroom townhomes all have garages and are priced from under $1,000 to just over $2,000 per month depending on unit size and income of the tenants.

In addition to this project in Lehi, the partnership is working on upcoming developments in the following locations: South Jordan, Francis, Park City, Draper, Salt Lake City, and Magna.

Ivory InnovationsIvory Innovations, led by Abby Ivory, is an applied academic institution at the University of Utah's David Eccles School of Business dedicated to catalyzing high-impact innovations in housing affordability. Ivory Innovations seeks to promote the most compelling ideas in housing affordability by working across sectors, providing monetary awards for groundbreaking innovations, and leveraging its network and resources. Ivory Innovations is also committed to putting innovative ideas into action and is currently developing seven projects in Utah.https://ivoryinnovations.org

Call to Action FoundationCall to Action Foundation is a private operating foundation dedicated to increasing access to affordable housing for working families and vulnerable seniors. Since 2022, the foundation has invested more than $72 million to help create and preserve safe, affordable housing throughout the West and Midwest. FJ Management and its subsidiary companies, Big West Energy & Maverik, fund the mission of the Call to Action Foundation.https://calltoactionfdn.org/