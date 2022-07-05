Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (July 5, 2022) — The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is the top peer-reviewed journal in its field, according to the 2021 journal impact factor rankings recently published by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group.

A journal’s impact factor reflects how often the average article in that journal has been cited in a given time period, which for JCR is two years (2019-20). JAAD’s 2021 impact factor of 15.487 is a 34% increase over its previous ranking. This places JAAD in the No. 1 position among 69 dermatology journals ranked by JCR in this period.

The journal’s impact factor has continued to steadily increase over the years, and its 2021 ranking reflects the highest so far in the journal’s 43-year history.

“The journal impact factor reflects the relevance of the content published and the quality of the work contributed by our authors, reviewers, and editors. JAAD, and dermatology journals overall, fared well again this year because of the continued growth in relevant content in the field, including an influx of highly cited articles on COVID-19 and a burst in research output overall during the pandemic,” said board-certified dermatologist Dirk M. Elston, MD, FAAD, editor of JAAD. “Impact factor notwithstanding, JAAD’s mission remains to publish the content most relevant to practicing dermatologists to help them improve patient outcomes.”

JAAD is the most widely read dermatology journal in the world, according to Kantar Media. In 2009, the Special Libraries Association named JAAD one of the most 100 influential journals of the past 100 years.

Visit JAAD.org to read the most recent research published in the journal or to submit an article for consideration.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin), Instagram (@AADskin1), or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

About JAAD

The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is the most widely read dermatology journal in the world, according to Kantar Media. JAAD was the first most-cited dermatology journal in 2021, according to impact factor rankings from Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group. JAAD also has two open-access companion titles: JAAD Case Reports and JAAD International. Follow @JAADJournals on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.