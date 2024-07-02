ROSEMONT, Ill. (July 2, 2024) — The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology remains the top peer-reviewed journal in its field, according to the 2023 journal impact factor rankings recently published by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group.

JAAD’s 2023 impact factor is 12.8. This places JAAD in the No. 1 position among 94 dermatology-related journals ranked by JCR in this period. A journal’s impact factor is a measure of how often the average article in that journal has been cited in a given time period, which for the 2023 JCR ranking is two years (2021-22). This is the fifth straight year that JAAD has been ranked No. 1.

“We celebrate the fifth straight year as the top journal in the field, and thank our authors, reviewers, and editors for their continued high-quality work,” said board-certified dermatologist Dirk M. Elston, MD, FAAD, editor of JAAD. “The journal remains committed to its mission of ‘helping dermatologists to improve patient outcomes’.”

Visit JAAD.org to read the most recent research published in the journal or to submit an article for consideration.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 21,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

About JAAD

The Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology is the most widely cited dermatology journal in the world. JAAD was the top most-cited dermatology journal in 2023, according to impact factor rankings from Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports (JCR) Web of Science Group. In 2009, the Special Libraries Association named JAAD one of the most 100 influential journals of the past 100 years. JAAD also has three open-access companion titles: JAAD Case Reports, JAAD International, and JAAD Reviews. Follow @JAADJournals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.