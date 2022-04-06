Abstract: Background The accurate identification and isolation of ovarian stem cells from mammalian ovaries remain a major challenge because of the lack of specific surface markers and suitable in vitro culture systems. Optimized culture conditions for in vitro expansion of ovarian stem cells would allow for identifying requirements of these stem cells for proliferation and differentiation that would pave the way to uncover role of ovarian stem cells in ovarian pathophysiology. Here, we used three-dimensional (3D) aggregate culture system for enrichment of ovarian stem cells and named them aggregate-derived stem cells (ASCs). We hypothesized that mimicking the ovarian microenvironment in vitro by using an aggregate model of the ovary would provide a suitable niche for the isolation of ovarian stem cells from adult mouse and human ovaries and wanted to find out the main cellular pathway governing the proliferation of these stem cells. Results We showed that ovarian aggregates take an example from ovary microenvironment in terms of expression of ovarian markers, hormone secretion and supporting the viability of the cells. We found that aggregates-derived stem cells proliferate in vitro as long-term while remained expression of germline markers. These ovarian stem cells differentiated to oocyte like cells in vitro spontaneously. Transplantation of these stem cells in to chemotherapy mouse ovary could restore ovarian structure. RNA-sequencing analysis revealed that interleukin6 is upregulated pathway in ovarian aggregate-derived stem cells. Our data showed that JAK/Stat3 signaling pathway which is activated downstream of IL6 is critical for ovarian stem cells proliferation. Conclusions We developed a platform that is highly reproducible for in vitro propagation of ovarian stem cells. Our study provides a primary insight into cellular pathway governing the proliferation of ovarian stem cells.