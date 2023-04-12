Newswise — April 13, 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the publication of Ian Fleming's first James Bond novel, “Casino Royale.” The book, which introduced the world to the suave, sophisticated and daring British secret agent, became an instant classic and paved the way for a franchise that has since become one of the most successful in history.

Bond first came to the scene in 1953, and has expanded to include more than two dozen novels and a successful series of films, with six actors portraying the iconic spy. Today, the Bond franchise remains as popular as ever, with a new film currently in development.

Stephen Mexal, professor of English, comparative literature and linguistics at Cal State Fullerton, explained that Bond’s continued success lies within the evolution of the character over generational changes.

Mexal said: “Bond maintains a superficial sameness, but in fact, he’s changing all the time. Every generation gets the Bond it needs.

“With Fleming’s Bond novels, we know what we’re going to get. The pleasure lies in seeing how we’re going to get it.

“Fleming’s Bond novels are structured to give readers particular kinds of pleasures and, more importantly, to teach readers to expect those pleasures. In other words, they’re fun because they follow a particular form.”

Read more about Mexal and the CSUF Department of English, Comparative Literature and Linguistics.

