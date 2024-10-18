Newswise — BOSTON (OCT. 27, 2024) – Allergist James Tracy, DO, of Omaha, NE, was installed as president of the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI) at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting on October 27 in Boston. Allergist Cherie Zachary, MD, of Eagan, MN, was elected ACAAI president-elect.

Other newly elected ACAAI officers are David Stukus, MD, Columbus, OH as vice president and Kelly Maples, MD, Norfolk, VA as treasurer. Regents elected for three-year terms include Karla Adams, MD, JBSA Lackland Air Force Base, TX; Tania Elliott, MD, Westport, CT; and Niraj Patel, MD, Durham, NC.

Dr. James Tracy is a board-certified allergist and immunologist in Omaha, Nebraska. A graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1984, he has been practicing Allergy and Immunology for 34 years. He completed his fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Wilford Hall US Air Force Medical Center.

Dr. Tracy is a partner with Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Associates of Omaha, Nebraska, and has academic appointments at the University of Nebraska and Creighton University. He helps manage 19 outreach clinics throughout Nebraska.

Dr. Tracy has served on the ACAAI Advocacy Council, the Annual Meeting Program Committee, the Board of Regents, the Budget/Finance Committee, the Ethics Committee, and the ACAAI Foundation Board. Dr. Tracy was recognized as a Distinguished Fellow of the College in 2019. He received the Bela Schick Lecture and Distinguished Service award in 2020.

Dr. Tracy earned a spot on the Omaha Best Doctors list in 2018, 2019 and 2020, as selected by his healthcare industry peers.

Dr. Cherie Zachary is a board-certified allergist with Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat Allergy & Asthma in Eagan, MN. She received her undergraduate degree in economics at Stanford University and her medical education from Howard University College of Medicine. She completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Minnesota and her fellowship in Allergy and Immunology at Northwestern University and Children’s Memorial Hospital in Chicago, IL where she served as an attending physician for eight years after completing her fellowship training.

In addition to being an ACAAI Fellow, Dr. Zachary is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (ACP) and a Fellow of the American Contact Dermatitis Society (ACDS). She has served as a member of the Membership Committee, the Appointments Committee, the Meeting Site Selection Committee, the Government Relations Committee and the Board of Regents for ACAAI. She currently serves as chair of the Diversity Task Force for the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology. A past Chair of the Allergy Section for the National Medical Association, she has also served as a member of the Medicare Evidence Development and Coverage Advisory Committee.

Patients have chosen Dr. Zachary as a Top Doctor in Mpls. St. Paul Magazine, and she was chosen as one of the Best Doctors in America by her peers.

For more information about allergies and asthma, or to find an allergist in your area, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. The ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting is Oct. 24-28.

About ACAAI

The American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) is a professional medical organization of more than 6,000 allergists-immunologists and allied health professionals, headquartered in Arlington Heights, Ill. Founded in 1942, the College fosters a culture of collaboration and congeniality in which its members work together and with others toward the common goals of patient care, education, advocacy, and research. ACAAI allergists are board-certified physicians trained to diagnose allergies and asthma, administer immunotherapy, and provide patients with the best treatment outcomes. For more information and to find relief, visit AllergyandAsthmaRelief.org. Join us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and X/Twitter.