The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 54, No. 2) presents 10 articles on minimally invasive surgery of the lumbar spine.

Topic Editors: Paul M. Arnold, Dean Chou, Cara L. Sedney, Xu Sun, Timothy F. Witham, Robert F. Heary

Observing that “the first 2 decades of the new century have seen an explosion of new technology and surgical techniques in spine surgery,” the Topic Editors of the January issue of Neurosurgical Focus present an issue that “highlights several novel techniques that will be of interest to the practicing spine surgeon” as well as points to future developments in the field.

Contents of the January issue:

“Introduction. The growth of minimally invasive lumbar spine surgery” by Paul M. Arnold et al.

by Paul M. Arnold et al. “Minimally invasive versus open transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion for grade I lumbar spondylolisthesis: 5-year follow-up from the prospective multicenter Quality Outcomes Database registry” by Andrew K. Chan et al.

by Andrew K. Chan et al. “Radiographic alignment outcomes after the single-position prone transpsoas approach: a multi-institutional retrospective review of 363 cases” by Luis Diaz-Aguilar et al.

by Luis Diaz-Aguilar et al. “Improvement following minimally invasive transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion in patients aged 70 years or older compared with younger age groups” by Pratyush Shahi et al.

by Pratyush Shahi et al. “Multilevel tandem spondylolisthesis associated with a reduced ‘safe zone’ for a transpsoas lateral lumbar interbody fusion at L4–5” by Anthony Oyekan et al.

by Anthony Oyekan et al. “How dimensions can guide surgical planning and training: a systematic review of Kambin’s triangle” by Romaric Waguia Kouam et al.

by Romaric Waguia Kouam et al. “The impact of cage positioning on lumbar lordosis and disc space restoration following minimally invasive lateral lumbar interbody fusion” by Tariq Ziad Issa et al.

by Tariq Ziad Issa et al. “En bloc resection of ligamentum flavum with laminotomy of the caudal lamina in the minimally invasive laminectomy: surgical anatomy and technique” by Luis M. Tumialán

by Luis M. Tumialán “Sacroiliac joint fusion navigation: how accurate is pin placement?” by Shea M. Comadoll et al.

by Shea M. Comadoll et al. “A triple minimally invasive surgery combination for subacute osteoporotic lower lumbar vertebral collapse with neurological compromise: a potential alternative to the vertebral corpectomy/expandable cage strategy” by Yoichi Tani et al.

by Yoichi Tani et al. “Does the Global Alignment and Proportion score predict mechanical complications in circumferential minimally invasive surgery for adult spinal deformity?” by David Gendelberg et al.

