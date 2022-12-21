Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (January 1, 2023). The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus (Vol. 8, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/8/1/neurosurg-focus-video.8.issue-1.xml]) presents 15 articles discussing peripheral nerve surgery.

Topic Editors: Mariano Socolovsky, Zarina S. Ali, Brandon W. Smith, and Kevin N. Swong

Noting that “peripheral nerve surgery is unique in neurosurgery, as it allows for restoration of lost neurological function by way of regenerating and repairing damaged axons,” in this issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video, the Topic Editors suggest the videos in this issue will present “innovative surgical techniques” that may help to provide “benefits not previously thought possible” for neurosurgical patients.

Contents of the January issue:

“Introduction. Regaining function via peripheral nerve surgery” by Mariano Socolovsky et al.

by Mariano Socolovsky et al. “Supraclavicular approach for neonatal brachial plexus palsy” by Yamaan S. Saadeh et al.

by Yamaan S. Saadeh et al. “Selective denervation for cervical dystonia” by Megan M. J. Bauman et al.

by Megan M. J. Bauman et al. “Distal anterior interosseous nerve to ulnar nerve motor branch reverse end-to-side transfer in a case of severe ulnar neuropathy” by Rajesh Krishna Pathiyil et al.

by Rajesh Krishna Pathiyil et al. “Oberlin transfer for C5-6 palsy after posterior cervical spine surgery” by Stephen P. Miranda et al.

by Stephen P. Miranda et al. “Masseter-to-facial nerve transfer for facial nerve reanimation” by Hussam Abou-Al-Shaar et al.

by Hussam Abou-Al-Shaar et al. “Diagnosis and treatment of phrenic nerve hourglass constriction in patients with Parsonage-Turner syndrome” by Travis S. CreveCoeur et al.

by Travis S. CreveCoeur et al. “Lateral femoral cutaneous nerve transposition” by Garret P. Greeneway et al.

by Garret P. Greeneway et al. “Ulnar fascicle to brachialis branch of musculocutaneous nerve for restoration of elbow flexion associated with spinal cord tumor and radiation-induced lower motor neuron disease” by M. Benjamin Larkin et al.

by M. Benjamin Larkin et al. “Distal nerve transfer (PT-AIN, SUP-PIN) for regaining hand function in C8, T1 root injury following extirpation of the right C8, T1 schwannoma” by Lukas Rasulić et al.

by Lukas Rasulić et al. “Transfer of extensor carpi radialis brevis branch of radial nerve to anterior interosseous nerve for lower trunk brachial plexopathy after motor vehicle accident” by Alison M. Westrup et al.

by Alison M. Westrup et al. “Targeted muscle reinnervation in above knee amputation: surgical technique” by Michael J. Boctor et al.

by Michael J. Boctor et al. “Early grafting in severe adult traumatic brachial plexus injury” by Justus L. Groen et al.

by Justus L. Groen et al. “Partial hypoglossal-facial neurorrhaphy: a surgical technique” by Ujwal Yeole et al.

by Ujwal Yeole et al. “Neurectomies for treatment of stroke-related upper extremity spasticity” by Mark A. Mahan

by Mark A. Mahan “Allograft nerve repair to prevent sensorimotor loss after nerve sheath tumor resection” by Stephen P. Miranda et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

