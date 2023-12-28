Newswise — Rolling Meadows, IL (January 1, 2024). The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video (Vol. 10, No. 1 [https://thejns.org/video/view/journals/neurosurg-focus-video/10/1/neurosurg-focus-video.10.issue-1.xml]) presents 17 videos demonstrating techniques related to the use of exoscopes in neurosurgery.

Topic Editors: Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis, Libby K. Infinger, Martin Lehecka, Gustavo Pradilla, and Gabriel Zada

The January issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video is dedicated to the use of the exoscope in neurosurgery. As noted by this month’s Topic Editors, this video selection “highlights use of the exoscope in cerebrovascular, neuro-oncologic, pediatric, peripheral nerve, and spinal neurosurgery. Novel and innovative video case presentations have been collected in this issue that include different exoscope technology platforms.”

Contents of the January issue:

“Introduction. Use of the exoscope in neurosurgery” by Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis et al.

by Constantinos G. Hadjipanayis et al. “Initial institutional experience using a robotic arm–enabled 4K 3D exoscope in neurosurgical operations” by Jawad M. Khalifeh et al.

by Jawad M. Khalifeh et al. “Feasibility of exoscopic keyhole surgery: case series” by Miguel Sáez-Alegre et al.

by Miguel Sáez-Alegre et al. “Exoscopic extradural anterior clinoidectomy” by Anna Maria Auricchio et al.

by Anna Maria Auricchio et al. “Exoscopic supraorbital approach for a suprasellar craniopharyngioma” by Arpan A. Patel et al.

by Arpan A. Patel et al. “Exoscopic resection of giant olfactory groove meningioma” by Francesco Calvanese et al.

by Francesco Calvanese et al. “Exoscope-assisted resection of a recurrent left frontal pilocytic astrocytoma” by Sanjeev Sreenivasan et al.

by Sanjeev Sreenivasan et al. “Exoscopic resection of a parasagittal atypical meningioma” by Alejandro Carrasquilla et al.

by Alejandro Carrasquilla et al. “Can exoscope improve brain AVMs surgery?” by Serena Tola et al.

by Serena Tola et al. “Frontotemporal craniotomy with orbital osteotomy for superior hypophyseal artery aneurysm clipping” by Grant Arzumanov et al.

by Grant Arzumanov et al. “Exoscope-assisted temporal bone resection: operative videos of the lateral and total techniques” by Alejandra Rodas et al.

by Alejandra Rodas et al. “Exoscopic microvascular decompression for hemifacial spasm and trigeminal neuralgia” by Hiroki Toda et al.

by Hiroki Toda et al. “Use of a 3D exoscope in microvascular decompression of the trigeminal nerve root” by Johannes Herta et al.

by Johannes Herta et al. “Exoscopic removal of the fourth ventricle choroid plexus papilloma with use of a midline suboccipital osteoplastic craniotomy” by Rinat A. Sufianov et al.

by Rinat A. Sufianov et al. “Exoscope-based supracerebellar infratentorial approach for a pineal meningioma in the prone position” by Arka N. Mallela et al.

by Arka N. Mallela et al. “Occipital-interhemispheric transtentorial pineal mass resection” by Grant Arzumanov et al.

by Grant Arzumanov et al. “Selective dorsal rhizotomy using a 3D high definition exoscope” by Jia Xu Lim et al.

by Jia Xu Lim et al. “Exoscope for revision of right lateral femoral cutaneous nerve decompression” by Matthew C. Findlay et al.

Please join us in viewing the videos in this month’s issue of Neurosurgical Focus: Video.

