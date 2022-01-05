Newswise — Bethesda, MD (January 5, 2022) – The January issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology includes updated ACG Clinical Guidelines on the diagnosis and management of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), as well as updated guidelines on the age to start and stop colorectal cancer screening from the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer. This inaugural issue under the new leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MBBS, MD, MS, FACG and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG includes articles on topics including colorectal cancer risk and screening, bariatric and metabolic therapies for obesity, endoscopic technique, pediatrics, inflammatory bowel disease, hepatology, GI symptoms in COVID-19, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below and access to any articles from this issue, or past issues, is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

ACG Clinical Guideline: Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Katz, et al.

In this update to the 2013 ACG Clinical Guidelines, the authors provide current, evidence-based recommendations and practical guidance for the evaluation and management of GERD, including pharmacologic, lifestyle, surgical, and endoscopic management. This includes increased scrutiny of the role of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) and clinically important advances in surgical and endoscopy therapy of GERD.

Digital Health Technologies for Remote Monitoring and Management of Inflammatory Bowel Disease: A Systematic Review

Nguyen, et al.

In a systematic review article, authors synthesized data from randomized controlled trials which compared digital health technologies versus standard of care for clinical management, monitoring, and reporting in IBD. Their findings suggest that digital health technologies may decrease overall healthcare utilization and healthcare costs, but do not show significant impact on IBD disease activity, IBD-related quality of life, or treatment adherence compared to traditional health encounters.

Visual Abstract Available Here: https://lww.com/_layouts/15/oaks.journals/ImageView.aspx?k=ajg:2022:01000:00017&i=ga&year=2022&issue=01000&article=00017

Increasing Incidence of Cirrhosis Over the Past 2 Decades Among Children in Ontario, Canada

Kehar, et al.

A retrospective population-based study from Canada examined routinely collected healthcare data from all patients aged 18 or younger from 1997-2017 in Ontario. Their analysis found a four-fold increase in new cirrhosis diagnoses among pediatric patients over the 20-year period, with the most substantial increases among infants and adolescents. Additional studies are needed to define the cause of this increase and inform cirrhosis management strategies.

Visual Abstract Available Here: https://lww.com/_layouts/15/oaks.journals/ImageView.aspx?k=ajg:2022:01000:00030&i=ga&year=2022&issue=01000&article=00030



About the American College of Gastroenterology

Founded in 1932, the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) is an organization with an international membership of over 17,000 individuals from 86 countries. The College’s vision is to be the preeminent professional organization that champions the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of digestive disorders, serving as a beacon to guide the delivery of the highest quality, compassionate, and evidence-based patient care. The mission of the College is to enhance the ability of our members to provide world class care to patients with digestive disorders and advance the profession through excellence and innovation based upon the pillars of Patient Care, Education, Scientific Investigation, Advocacy and Practice Management. www.gi.org

###